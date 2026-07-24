Wildlife Trafficking

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Latest Stories

SAN YSIDRO, CA - FEBRUARY 24: A man is led away in handcuffs by a U.S. Customs inspector after a drug-sniffing dog found what inspectors believe to be marijuana hidden in the pane
Life

California Man Gets Five Years in Prison for Smuggling 1,700 Reptiles

Jose Manuel Perez ran a six-year trafficking operation worth more than $739,000.

Trey Alston57 days ago

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