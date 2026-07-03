Honor The Gift

Honor The Gift channels the spirit of Los Angeles, where NBA star Russell Westbrook grew up, into bold streetwear that defies conventions. Founded in 2016, the brand stands out for its oversized outerwear and vibrant prints. More than just clothing, Honor The Gift serves as a platform for Black creatives and local artists, embedding authentic stories that tie back to Westbrook's LA upbringing, into each collection. Its fans connect deeply with the brand’s commitment to individuality and cultural pride.

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Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift and Blue The Great Debut Capsule at ComplexCon

The $60 black and white tees are a ComplexCon exclusive.

Jaelani Turner-Williams972 days ago
Honor The Gift x Jordan Why Not .6 DX1693 001 Pair
Sneakers

Honor the Gift x Jordan Why Not .6 Releases This Week

Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift fashion label is getting its own Jordan Why Not .6 collab, which is dropping in February 2023. Find the release details here.

Victor Deng1256 days ago
Image via Gian Torres for Honor The Gift
Style

Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift Opens New Flagship in Los Angeles

Credited as designers on the new Honor the Gift retail space in Los Angeles are Nicole Perrault and Allison Crosland of the Haus of Design firm.

Trace William Cowen1393 days ago
Models are seen wearing new HTG pieces
Style

Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift Launches New Summer 2022 Collection

For Honor the Gift's latest collection, titled "The Coast," Russell Westbrook is pulling design inspiration from colors associated with the oceanside.

Trace William Cowen1502 days ago
Russell Westbrook New Collection for Holiday "Fraternity" from Honor The Gift brand
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Russell Westbrook Delivers Honor the Gift Holiday '18 Collection

The 16-piece range includes tees, hoodies, and headwear.

Joshua Espinoza2769 days ago
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Exclusive: See Inside Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift Pop-Up in L.A.

Westbrook unveiled the brand's second drop at a pop-up in Los Angeles during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Trace William Cowen3070 days ago
Russell Westbrook
Style

Russell Westbrook Confirms He's the Most Stylish Player in the NBA and Talks New Clothing Line Honor the Gift

We caught up with NBA star Russell Westbrook at his pop-up shop in Oklahoma City to commemorate the release of his new clothing line Honor the Gift.

edwinortiz3167 days ago
Russell Westbrook Pop up Shop.
Style

Russell Westbrook Set to Debut His Very Own Clothing Line This Weekend

Westbrook will unveil Honor the Gift at a two-day pop-up event in Oklahoma City.

Joshua Espinoza3172 days ago

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