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Millie Bobby Brown finally gets to use her British accent in what could be the beginning of a new Sherlock Holmes-based franchise for Netflix.Kevin Hall
Fantasy casting the last member of an already perfectly cast movie, 'Ocean's 8.'Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez