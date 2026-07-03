Hedi Slimane

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Grailed Bringing Pop-Up Shop to L.A. With Rare Raf Simons and Rick Owens Pieces

The online designer marketplace will bring their curated selection of luxury menswear to Los Angeles' Fairfax district this month.

Hannah Lifshutz2663 days ago
French born designer Hedi Slimane during his Saint Laurent tenure.
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Hedi Slimane To Join Céline and Debut First Menswear Collection

Storied designer Hedi Slimane is joining Céline to launch the brand's menswear collection, along with couture and frangrances.

jasmineg203099 days ago
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Hedi Slimane Goes on Twitter Rant About His Impact at YSL

Hedi Slimane returned to Twitter to defend his legacy at YSL.

Joshua Espinoza3569 days ago
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A Lawyer Explains Why Hedi Slimane Is Getting $13 Million for Not Working

A lawyer breaks down how Hedi Slimane can get $13 million to remain unemployed.

Cameron Wolf3667 days ago
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Saint Laurent Finally Reveals How It Looks Without Hedi Slimane

Saint Laurent just unveiled its first campaign without Hedi Slimane.

Cameron Wolf3682 days ago
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The Best Style Moments of 2016 (So Far)

From Yonce to Yeezy, these are the people, places, and trends that surprised us, confused us, and collected our cash. The best style moments of 2016 (so far).

Rae Witte3690 days ago
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How This Saint Laurent Jacket Became the Season's Must-Have

Looking at Saint Laurent's trendy jacket to see how an "It" piece evolves.

Cameron Wolf3711 days ago
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Karl Lagerfeld’s Jacket Fuels Rumors About Hedi Slimane and Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld was spotted wearing Saint Laurent at his recent Chanel show.

Erica Euse3725 days ago
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It's About Time Hedi Slimane Launches His Own Line

The designer was spotted meeting with investors.

Erica Euse3738 days ago
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All The Times 'Page Six' Told Us Lies About Designers

Karl Lagerfeld leaving Chanel is only the tip of the iceberg.

Cameron Wolf3739 days ago
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Hedi Slimane Was More Than Just Hype at Saint Laurent (And He Always Will Be)

The controversial designer lives up to his name.

Gregory Babcock3759 days ago
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Hedi Slimane Leaves Saint Laurent

Slimane says "see ya" to the house he helped reinvent.

Steve Dool3759 days ago
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Here's How Los Angeles Turned It Out for the Saint Laurent Show

Street style and a concert. Not a band combination

Stacy Robinson3808 days ago
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Hedi Slimane and Karl Lagerfeld Photograph Each Other for 'V' Magazine

The old friends are reunited for the latest issue of the magazine.

Erica Euse3846 days ago

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