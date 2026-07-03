Latest Stories
‘Deep Water’ Proves Ben Affleck is Better With a Strong Woman By His Side
Hulu's 'Deep Water' is out now, and features the brilliant pairing of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, proving that Affleck's best with a strong woman by his side.
Film's 7 Deadliest Female Psychopaths
Let's celebrate cinema's craziest and most psychotic women.
Real Life ‘Gone Girl’ Kidnapping Ends In Arrest
He was in custody as of Monday.
Sela Ward Will Play POTUS in 'Independence Day 2'
Sela Ward joins the cast of 'Independence Day 2.'
'Gone Girl' Almost Starred Jon Hamm
'Gone Girl' could've went Hamm.
The 12 Most Painful Oscar Snubs of 2015
A lot of amazing movies got screwed this year.
Ben Affleck and David Fincher’s Next Project: A “Strangers on a Train” Reboot
Lightning might strike twice.
Kim Dickens of “Gone Girl” Tapped to Lead “Walking Dead” Spinoff
Kim Dickens (the detective from "Gone Girl") has been named the lead of the "Walking Dead" spinoff "Cobalt."
Neil Patrick Harris Tells Conan He Tried to Show Only “A Hint of the Wang” in “Gone Girl”
Last Night, Neil Patrick Harris revealed his startegy for showing "the wang" in movies to Conan O'Brien.
Detective from “Gone Girl” to Join “House of Cards”
Kim Dickens (the detective from "Gone Girl") is joining Season 3 of "House of Cards."
Box Office: "Gone Girl" Keeps No. 1 Spot; "Dracula" Makes $23.4 Million
"Gone Girl" wins the box office weekend, but "Dracula Untold" made a strong showing.
"Dracula: Untold" Beats "Gone Girl" at the Box Office
But Affleck may still pull through for the overall weekend.
"Gone Girl" Edges "Annabelle" With $38 Million Opening at Box Office
"Gone Girl" topped "Annabelle" in a surprising box office weekend.
Ben Affleck Refused to Wear a Yankees Hat in “Gone Girl”
Ben Affleck got into a huge fight with David Fincher on the set of "Gone Girl" over a Yankees hat.
David Fincher Has No Filmmaking Rival, and "Gone Girl" Proves It
David Fincher continues to turn narratives into religious experiences with "Gone Girl."