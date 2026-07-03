Gone Girl

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Deep Water Ben Affleck
Pop Culture

‘Deep Water’ Proves Ben Affleck is Better With a Strong Woman By His Side

Hulu's 'Deep Water' is out now, and features the brilliant pairing of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, proving that Affleck's best with a strong woman by his side.

Karla Rodriguez1582 days ago
Fatal Attraction
Pop Culture

Film's 7 Deadliest Female Psychopaths

Let's celebrate cinema's craziest and most psychotic women.

Catie Keck3199 days ago
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Pop Culture

Real Life ‘Gone Girl’ Kidnapping Ends In Arrest

He was in custody as of Monday.

Debbie Encalada4021 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sela Ward Will Play POTUS in 'Independence Day 2'

Sela Ward joins the cast of 'Independence Day 2.'

fridagarza4092 days ago
Pop Culture

'Gone Girl' Almost Starred Jon Hamm

'Gone Girl' could've went Hamm.

Debbie Encalada4127 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 12 Most Painful Oscar Snubs of 2015

A lot of amazing movies got screwed this year.

BrianFormo4201 days ago
Pop Culture

Kim Dickens of “Gone Girl” Tapped to Lead “Walking Dead” Spinoff

Kim Dickens (the detective from "Gone Girl") has been named the lead of the "Walking Dead" spinoff "Cobalt."

Doug Sibor4224 days ago
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Pop Culture

Neil Patrick Harris Tells Conan He Tried to Show Only “A Hint of the Wang” in “Gone Girl”

Last Night, Neil Patrick Harris revealed his startegy for showing "the wang" in movies to Conan O'Brien.

Doug Sibor4284 days ago
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Pop Culture

Detective from “Gone Girl” to Join “House of Cards”

Kim Dickens (the detective from "Gone Girl") is joining Season 3 of "House of Cards."

Doug Sibor4292 days ago
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Pop Culture

Box Office: "Gone Girl" Keeps No. 1 Spot; "Dracula" Makes $23.4 Million

"Gone Girl" wins the box office weekend, but "Dracula Untold" made a strong showing.

Christopher Spata4296 days ago
Pop Culture

"Dracula: Untold" Beats "Gone Girl" at the Box Office

But Affleck may still pull through for the overall weekend.

nancy-stiles4297 days ago
Pop Culture

"Gone Girl" Edges "Annabelle" With $38 Million Opening at Box Office

"Gone Girl" topped "Annabelle" in a surprising box office weekend.

Christopher Spata4303 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Refused to Wear a Yankees Hat in “Gone Girl”

Ben Affleck got into a huge fight with David Fincher on the set of "Gone Girl" over a Yankees hat.

Doug Sibor4305 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Fincher Has No Filmmaking Rival, and "Gone Girl" Proves It

David Fincher continues to turn narratives into religious experiences with "Gone Girl."

Radheyan Simonpillai4306 days ago

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