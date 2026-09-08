Radheyan Simonpillai
Latest Stories
56 International Movies to See Before You Die
Many of the best movies ask you to read subtitles. From 'Roma' to 'Cinema Paradiso,' here are best foreign language films of all time.
David Fincher Has No Filmmaking Rival, and "Gone Girl" Proves It
David Fincher continues to turn narratives into religious experiences with "Gone Girl."
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Is the Latest Argument Against the Big CGI Battle
The more over-the-top destruction there is in comic book movies, the more mundane they seem. Here's a quick fix: focus on character.
The Biggest, Baddest Movie Monster of 2013? Capitalism
Finding the through line in "The Wolf of Wall Street," "France Ha," "Inside Llewyn Davis," "Spring Breakers," and more.
Interview: Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos, the Stars of "Blue Is the Warmest Color," Talk Voyeurism and Doomed Love
The gifted actresses dispel the nastier rumors surrounding the movie's production.
The 10 Best American Directors of the 2000s
Who captured the first decade of the 21st century best?
In Defense of "Superman Returns"
Pair it with the "The Dark Knight" for a politically minded double feature.
Fleshing It Out: 15 Movies That Wouldn't Have Worked Without A Sex Scene
The opposite of gratuitous.