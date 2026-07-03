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Following Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney, we ranked the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world from No. 10 to 1.Kameron Hay
From Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia to Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., here are eight fights we want to see in 2022.Adam Caparell
From heavyweight all the way down to strawweight, here's the current landscape of boxing's 17 weight divisions.Adam Caparell
Deontay Wilder might be the hardest puncher in boxing history. But who else in today's game packs elite power? We ranked the boxers here.Adam Caparell