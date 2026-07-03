Gennady Golovkin

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during a ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza
Sports

Canelo Alvarez Plans to Fight Gennady Golovkin Next, Rematch With Dmitry Bivol Afterward

Following his loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this month, Canelo Álvarez has announced that he’ll be seeking a rematch after a trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin.

Joe Price1516 days ago
Golovkin Canelo 12th Round 2017 Getty
Sports

5 Fights We Want to see in 2020

Here are five mega boxing matches, like a third installment of Canelo-GGG or a Spence-Crawford welterweight showdown, that could happen in 2020.

Adam Caparell2377 days ago
Nonito Donaire Naoya Inoue WBSS Final Bantam 1 2019
Sports

The Five Best Boxing Fights of 2019

GGG, Errol Spence, and Naoya Inoue—three of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world—were in some epic fights in 2019. Which bout deserves top billing?

Adam Caparell2390 days ago
Gennady Golovkin Rolls KO 2019 MSG Getty
Sports

Why Gennadiy Golovkin Is Fed Up Talking About Canelo Alvarez

One of the 10 best pound-for-pound boxers in the world is focused on other fights right now, not the one GGG was promised but never given.

Adam Caparell2478 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquiao 2015 MGM Grand Getty
Sports

5 Fights We Need to See Before a Mayweather-Pacquiao Rematch

Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Floyd Mayweather again four years after their showdown. But there are other matches we'd rather see in boxing.

Adam Caparell2549 days ago
Advertisement
Canelo Win UD Jacobs 2019 Getty
Sports

Canelo Alvarez Unifies Middleweight Titles With Narrow Win Over Danny Jacobs

In front of 20,203 at T-Mobile Arena, Canelo Alvarez, one of boxing's best pound-for-pound, added another belt to his collection.

Adam Caparell2630 days ago
gennady
Sports

Gennady Golovkin Is Down to Fight Conor McGregor and Khabib

Turns out Floyd Mayweather isn't the only boxer looking to get in on some MMA action.

Joe Price2811 days ago
Gennady Golovkin Canelo Alvarez Sept. 2018
Sports

Gennady Golovkin on His Rematch With Canelo Alvarez: 'I Did Not Lose'

We caught up with the former middleweight champion to ask why he felt was the rightful winner of his controversial rematch with Canelo Alvarez Sept. 15.

Adam Caparell2850 days ago
Canelo Alvarez Arm Raised GGG 2018 Getty
Sports

Canelo Alvarez Upsets Gennady Golovkin To Earn Middleweight Titles

Canleo Alvarez won a tight majority decision over Gennady Golovkin after 12 brutal rounds of boxing in Las Vegas Saturday that was thrilling, exhilarating, and exhausting.

Adam Caparell2861 days ago
Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin 2017 T Mobile Arena Getty
Sports

Why Canelo-GGG II Is So Unpredictable

While it’s tough to expect any big surprises from Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in their highly anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ask boxing legends Bernard Hopkins and Andre Ward about the mega match and they’ll tell you something has to change the second time around.

Adam Caparell2863 days ago
Advertisement
Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin Press Conf 2018 Getty
Sports

A Timeline of Pettiness Between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez

How did Canelo-GGG II turn so petty before the middleweight superstars throw down in the biggest fight of the year? We laid out a timeline of the pettiness between Canelo and GGG as we gear up for the showdown.

Adam Caparell2865 days ago
Danny Jacobs Gleason's Gym Getty 2017
Sports

Danny Jacobs Tells Us He's Planning a Wakanda-Themed Ring Entrance, Wants Harsher Punishment for Canelo Alvarez

Before he headlines the card at Barclays Center Saturday night, we talked to middleweight contender Danny Jacobs about what he expects from Maciej Sulecki, why he was frustrated with Canelo Alvarez's punishment, who he would like to face next, and the special Wakanda-themed ring entrance he has planned.  

Adam Caparell3002 days ago
Gennady Golovkin/Canelo Alvarez
Sports

Canelo Alvarez Pulls Out of Rematch Against Gennady Golovkin Following Failed Drug Tests

The Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin May 5 rematch has been called off.

Gavin Evans3026 days ago
Gennady Golovkin Press Conf Los Angeles 2018 Getty
Sports

Gennady Golovkin on Meeting Michael Jordan for the First Time and Teaming Up With Jordan Brand

We caught up with GGG at the Chivas Fight Club at LA Live following the GGG-Canelo II press conference to quickly chat about fight No. 2 with Alvarez, the perks of being part of Jordan Brand, and the night he unexpectedly met one of his heroes.

Adam Caparell3045 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App