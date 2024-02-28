Gabourney Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Are Expecting Twins

The exciting news comes over a year after Sidibe announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and Frankel secretly married back in 2021. The couple got engaged in November 2020, just months after meeting on a dating app.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them," Sidibe told Kelly and Ryan with her husband in the audience. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

Sidibe added that she and Frankel exchanged vows "at the kitchen table" not long after he proposed to the Precious star. "I really don't like weddings," she reiterated in her conversation with Ripa and Seacrest.