Gabourney Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Are Expecting Twins

Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom.
On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins. Sidibe celebrated the news by sharing a series of photos of her and Frankel posing together and cradling Gabourey's baby bump.
"I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!" she wrote. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"
The exciting news comes over a year after Sidibe announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and Frankel secretly married back in 2021. The couple got engaged in November 2020, just months after meeting on a dating app.
"The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them," Sidibe told Kelly and Ryan with her husband in the audience. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."
Sidibe added that she and Frankel exchanged vows "at the kitchen table" not long after he proposed to the Precious star. "I really don't like weddings," she reiterated in her conversation with Ripa and Seacrest.