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DJALYKHAN

Joined January 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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Get Schooled on the Red Bull Thre3Style with Four Color Zack and Skratch Bastid

DJ culture is imbued with a competitive edge that seeks to separate the visionaries who push the craft forward from those who seek shelter in the comf

DJALYKHAN4327 days ago
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Red, White, and Blue: Thre3Style Champ DJ Trayze

DC’s DJ Trayze has been making waves for quite some time. From advancing the craft through his innovative blend of turntablism and party-rocking to

DJALYKHAN4394 days ago
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Nothing About Us Without Us: DJ Zimmie's Documentary on DJing

If you're not following the power-moves DJ Zimmie is making, you're not paying attention. Besides authoring one of the most viral articles about cont

DJALYKHAN4609 days ago
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Mixed Messages: Heineken's Failed Experiment

From DJ and nightlife culture to responsible consumption of alcohol, Heineken's new marketing campaign falls short of its proposed intent. Corporate branding campaigns, no matter how intricate, are designed to sustain and increase the sale of products by aligning the corporate brand with a particular (sub)cultural symbol or icon. This partnership lends the corporate brand the authenticity and legitimacy it needs to gain our attention, admiration, and money- but more importantly, our loyalty.

DJALYKHAN4629 days ago

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