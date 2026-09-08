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Nikki Celis

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Nikki Celis is a journalist currently enrolled at SAIT Polytechnic. He has written for Vice, The Calgary Herald, and Beatroute.

Joined May 2015 | 2 posts
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Chien Champion bagel dunk

Montreal Artist Chien Champion on Designing the Canada-Exclusive Nike Bagel Dunk Box

Chien Champion on his recent collaboration with Nike, illustrating the box art for the limited edition Bagel Dunks. And working with Quebec rappers like Fouki.

Nikki Celis1319 days ago
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Meet Three Southeast Asian Creatives Shaking Up Style in Montreal

In Montreal’s Southeast Asian diaspora, creators are making their mark with a playful irreverence that stands out from the city’s hub of artists.

Nikki Celis1382 days ago

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