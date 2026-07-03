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Pop Culture

Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy And The Heron' Will Open This Year's TIFF

The movie is expected to widely release in North America before the end of 2023.

Louis Pavlakos1086 days ago
Kevin Spacey
Life

Kevin Spacey Lands First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations Halted Career

Kevin Spacey will star in the Italian film 'L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,' marking the first movie role he's booked since his career was halted by scandal.

Gavin Evans1881 days ago
Bong Joon ho attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
Pop Culture

‘Parasite’ to Nearly Double North American Release Following Oscar Win For 'Best Picture'

'Parasite' will see a more widespread theatrical release in North America after bringing home the Oscar for 'Best Picture.'

Gavin Evans2349 days ago
Actors of "Parasite" pose for a group photo at Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

Anonymous Oscar Voter Criticized for Saying 'Parasite' Shouldn't Be Nominated With 'Regular Films'

She also voted for Quentin Tarantino for Best Director because she wants "an American director to win."

Jose Martinez2354 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Got Mommy Issues? 'Goodnight Mommy' Is Your Worst Nightmare

This Austrian art-house horror is the scariest movie of the year.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3962 days ago
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Pop Culture

Eight International Blockbusters to Look out for in 2015

Because busting blocks doesn't stop at Hollywood.

Ewen Hosie4134 days ago
Pop Culture

Pedro Almodóvar Announces New Film, Reveals Why He Passed On "Brokeback Mountain"

The Spanish director promises a return to the female narrative for a "hard-hitting drama."

BrianFormo4213 days ago

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