Featured
You might mainly know Netflix for TV shows, but there's plenty of must-see cinema streaming, too. These are the best foreign films on Netflix.juliarp
Many of the best movies ask you to read subtitles. From 'Roma' to 'Cinema Paradiso,' here are best foreign language films of all time.Jennifer Wood
To catch up with the best the world has to offer, check out our countdown of The Funniest Foreign Movies.MattBarone
Talking to 'Old Boy' director Park Chan-wook about "making noise" with his provocative film.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim