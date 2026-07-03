Featured
Focusing on the life of the Minotaur beetle.Sanj Patel
Set on the ground floor of Noho Studios in London, the two-day event and installation showcased Footpatrol’s impressive history of collaborations, with rare arcSanj Patel
For their new collaboration with Padmore & Barnes, Footpatrol have looked back to one of hip hop's golden eras for inspiration.Jack Stanley
Footpatrol take inspiration from the vast fabric houses and haberdasheries of London's Soho for the PRO-Keds Royal Hi Patchwork collaborationJerry Gadiano