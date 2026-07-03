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'Tokyo' DOAF x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Only 300 Pairs of the 'Tokyo' Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 1 Are Releasing

The 'Tokyo' DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 is available exclusively in Japan this month.

Victor Deng38 days ago
Flight Club Air Jordan 2025 All-Star Giveaway
Sneakers

Flight Club Is Giving Away These Air Jordans for All-Star Weekend

7 Air Jordan styles from Michael Jordan's All-Star lineup are up for grabs.

Victor Deng520 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'What The Duck'
Sneakers

'What the Duck' Nike Dunk Release Gets Shut Down by Police in NYC

Flight Club confirms that the drop will take place at a later date.

Victor Deng651 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 'Green Camo'
Sneakers

Rare Kobe Sneakers on Display at Flight Club LA for Mamba Day

This limited curation will be available for viewing this weekend.

Victor Deng694 days ago
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Two people wearing unique sneakers with visible brand logos, styled with casual pants, sitting on a curb
Sneakers

Only 225 Pairs of This 'University of Oregon' Nike Air Max 1 Are Releasing

Available exclusively at Flight Club's in-store locations.

Victor Deng842 days ago
Sneakers

Flight Club Is Sponsoring a High School Basketball Team, Hooking Them Up With Rare Sneakers

Details on the Crossroads Roadrunners partnership.

Victor Deng997 days ago
Music

Exclusive: See Young Nudy Perform "Peaches & Eggplants" on 'Flight Club Fridays'

The East Atlanta rapper also chopped it about sneakers, his creative process, and the current hip-hop landscape.

Joshua Espinoza1030 days ago
Sneakers

Flight Club Holds Kobe Sneaker Giveaway for Mamba Day

8 Kobe Bryant-themed shoes are up for grabs.

Victor Deng1060 days ago
Flight Club 2022 Mamba Day Giveaway
Sneakers

Flight Club Celebrates Mamba Day With Special Giveaway

Flight Club is celebrating 2022 Mamba Day by giving away eight pairs of coveted Nike Kobe sneakers. Click here for the official details about the event.

Victor Deng1425 days ago
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Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to 'Complex Sneakers Podcast' Ep. 86: Flight Club’s Most Notorious Employee Reacts to Modern Day Resellers

This week, the co-hosts sit down with Chris Vidal, one of the original employees at Flight Club, to trade sneaker stories about the past and present.

Complex1821 days ago
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mamba Forever' Heel
Sneakers

The Nike Kobe Deal Is Over. What Does That Mean for Resale Prices?

After Kobe Bryant's Nike contract wasn't renewed in April, resellers have shot up the prices of his sneakers. More on this &amp; the Mambacita controversy here.

Riley Jones1867 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Reverse Flu Game' Lead
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Reverse Flu Game' and Six Other 12s to Cop Now

In celebration of the debut of the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game," we're highlighting the best Air Jordan 12s available right now at Flight Club.

Ian Stonebrook2030 days ago
Sole Collector App Lead
Sneakers

The Sole Collector App Is Now Available on Android

The Sole Collector app is now available on the Google Play app store for android users. Click here to learn more as well as how to download the app.

Sole Collector2034 days ago

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