Flight Club Is Sponsoring a High School Basketball Team, Hooking Them Up With Rare Sneakers

Flight Club, the renowned consignment shop best known for carrying some of the rarest sneakers in the world, has announced a new partnership with the Crossroads Roadrunners' varsity boys basketball team.

Flight Club unveiled its first-of-its-kind deal earlier this month, confirming that it will be the school’s official jersey and footwear partner and will provide the team with exclusive jerseys and sneakers for their team and coaching staff. This is a multi-year partnership between the two entities that will begin this upcoming season.

In addition, Flight Club is hosting a special basketball tournament from October 28 to 29 at the Crossroads School Sports Complex. Some of the teams that are expected to participate include Dream City Christian, Moravian Prep, Millennium, and Southern California Academy, among others.

“This partnership is an example of the long standing relationship that Flight Club has with youth and basketball culture, and further establishes the brand as a space for basketball and sneaker enthusiasts to come together,” Ilias Panayiotou, the brand director of Flight Club, said. “Both Flight Club and Crossroads have a legacy in basketball, and we want to continue to inspire the next generation of our community.”

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Flight Club has outfitted high school hoopers. Back in 2019, the consignment shop provided Bronny James and his North Coast Blue Chips AAU basketball team with custom uniforms.