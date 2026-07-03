Film Independent Spirit Awards

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Adam Sandler
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Watch Adam Sandler Joke About ‘Uncut Gems’ Oscar Snub in Spirit Awards Speech

Sandler received Best Male Lead for his role in 'Uncut Gems.'

Joshua Espinoza2352 days ago
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'If Beale Street Could Talk' Was the Big Winner at Independent Spirit Awards

Barry Jenkins' latest was the big winner at the Spirit Awards.

Alex Galbraith2701 days ago
Jordan Peele with cast/crew accepts Best Feature for 'Get Out' onstage.
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'Get Out' Wins Best Feature at Spirit Awards Ahead of the Oscars

For the past four years, winners of Best Feature have gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3059 days ago
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'Moonlight' & 'American Honey' Each Land Six Nominations for Independent Spirit Awards

Here is the full list of nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards.

Jessica McKinney3525 days ago
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Here Are All the Winners of the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Here's who took it home.

Catie Keck3794 days ago
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