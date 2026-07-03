Felicity Jones

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felicity jones
Pop Culture

Here Are All of Last Night's Funniest 'SNL' Sketches, Featuring a Guest Appearance From Tina Fey

These were the funniest sketches from Felicity Jones' episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Daniel Barna3471 days ago
rogue 1 jyn erso use
Pop Culture

Watch 2 New Action-Packed 'Rogue One' Clips Ahead of Its Release

Watch two new action-packed 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' clips ahead of its Dec. 16 release.

Daniel Barna3506 days ago
Felicity Jones x Jimmy Fallon
Pop Culture

'Rogue One' Star Felicity Jones Beats Up Jimmy Fallon With 'Star Wars' Fight Skills

Felicity Jones demonstrated her 'Star Wars' fight skills on 'Tonight Show,' taking down Jimmy Fallon in the process.

Trace William Cowen3516 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Reveals the Identity of a New 'Rogue One' Character

Leave it to Stephen Colbert to reveal a new character in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' that you may have missed in the trailer: Whoopin' Willie.

Ethan Jacobs3689 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Felicity Jones Nabs the Female Lead for the First "Star Wars" Spin-Off Movie

The Oscar-nominated actress beat out Rooney Mara and Tatiana Maslany for the coveted role. But no one knows what that role is.

BrianFormo4183 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Star Wars" Spinoff Testing Tatiana Maslany and Rooney Mara for Lead

And Oscar nominee, Felicity Jones.

Debbie Encalada4197 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

“The Theory of Everything” Turns Stephen Hawking’s Life Into Feel-Good Fluff

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones' strong performances can't elevate the too-safe "The Theory of Everything."

Eric D. Snider4271 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Go to Great Physical Lengths to Play the Hawkings in "The Theory of Everything"

We sat down with the "Theory of Everything" stars to talk all things Hawking.

Frazier Tharpe4272 days ago

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