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The biggest takeaways, surprises, & snubs from the 2021 Emmy nominations including ‘Framing Britney Spears’, I May Destroy You, Black is King, Snowfall, & more.Khal
'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Season Finale Reviewm'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Season Finale Reviewm'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Season FinWilliam Goodman
Pop Culture
Georges St-Pierre on Punching Anthony Mackie (for Real) in 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'
Canadian UFC legend on returning to the MCU, the difference between fighting for the cameras and for real, and the time he punched Mackie accidentally.Rick Mele
Pop Culture
What Georges St-Pierre Learned About Life While Preparing For 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'
Georges St-Pierre makes his MCU return as Batroc in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', currently airing on Disney+. Read about his approach to the role.Khal