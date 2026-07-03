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Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
Julio Jones has finally been traded after weeks and weeks of rumors. We broke down a number of winners and losers of the blockbuster NFL trade.Zach Frydenlund
Does Super Bowl Weekend live up to the hype? We were on hand in Houston to find out.Zach Frydenlund
From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.Jeff Smith