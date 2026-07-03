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Michael Penix, Jr. in a black shirt and durag speaks at a press conference with microphones, standing in front of a backdrop with sports logos. The chyron below him misspells his name as "Michael Penis Jr."
Sports

Michael Penix Jr.’s Last Name Gets Unfortunate NSFW Typo During Press Conference

CBS-affiliate WTOC 11 accidentally added one letter in the Falcon QB's name during a broadcast.

Alex Ocho338 days ago
The helmet of an Atlanta Falcons player
Sports

Fans Aren't Loving the Atlanta Falcons' New Uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons are the latest NFL team to unveil new uniforms.

Xavier Hamilton2292 days ago
Quavo speaks during the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
Sports

Quavo Wants Falcons to Sign Colin Kaepernick: 'We Need to Get Matt Ryan out of There'

Quavo thinks the Falcons should go after the most talked-about NFL free agent.

Xavier Hamilton2433 days ago
bas
Music

Bas Hits Tokyo in the Video for “Nirvana” f/ Falcons and B. Lewis

Fresh off appearing on "Risk" alongside FKJ, Bas has unleashed the video for his B. Lewis and Falcons collaboration "Nirvana."

Joe Price2439 days ago
Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons
Sports

Julio Jones Becomes NFL's Highest-Paid Receiver After Signing Extension With Falcons

It's looking like Julio Jones will finish out his NFL career where he started.

Xavier Hamilton2506 days ago
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bas spilled milk
Music

Bas Shares New EP 'Spilled Milk Vol. 1' f/ J.I.D, EarthGang, and Ari Lennox

Bas had a big presence on 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' when it debuted earlier this year, and he's ready to make an impression with some more music.

Joe Price2535 days ago
Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons
Sports

Julio Jones Has Reported to Camp Because Falcons Promised to Readjust Contract

Julio Jones is not worried about getting compensated because Falcons owner Arthur Blank gave him his word.

Xavier Hamilton2553 days ago
Matt Ryan
Sports

Matt Ryan Addresses Jalen Ramsey Calling Him 'Overrated'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey stirred up the sports story of the week when his comments about several opposing quarterbacks, published in a GQ interview, went viral. Matt Ryan—one of the QBs whom Ramsey criticized—doesn't seem too bothered.

Aaron C. Mansfield2892 days ago
A Trak "Ride For Me" video
Music

A-Trak Brings the Worlds of Skating and Rap Together in "Ride for Me" Video f/ Young Thug, 24hrs, and Falcons

A-Trak linked with Zoo York's own Eli Morgan Gesner on the '90s skate culture-influenced clip for his new single, "Ride for Me."

Khal3062 days ago
Falcons' "Want Your Body" video
Music

Premiere: Falcons Pays Homage to the Dance Music of His Youth With "Want Your Body"

Falcons brings back that '90s dance music sound on his latest Fool's Gold single.

Khal3299 days ago
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This is a photo of Lady Gaga.
Music

Watch Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga performs a medley of her greatest hits during the Super Bowl LI halftime show. Watch it here.

Joshua Espinoza3449 days ago
falcons loosies
Music

Falcons Gives Away 13 "Loosies"

This is the best time of year for electronic music fans, trust. You're (hopefully) getting a fire set of headphones from your moms to rock to your fav

khrisd4223 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Tink ft. Jeremih - "Don't Tell Nobody (Falcons Bootleg)"

The first volume in the new Athletixx mixtapes was rolled out a short while ago. Since then, the tracks have been getting released in pieces and today we have a bootleg from Falcons. The track is more of that trap and club R&B sound that the Athletixx crew has been cultivating. Bootlegging Tink's Jeremih-featured "Don't Tell Nobody," Falcons hits all the right spots with sweet and sensual swinging snare and hi-hat rolls, raunchy rhythms, and velvet-like vocal work make for a great cut.

jakel4344 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download the Athletixx All-Stars Mixtape Vol. 1

Cliques are all over dance music. They often overlap in members and in sonic styles, but each one still retains it's own unique identity. DJ Hoodboi,

jakel4357 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Tory Lanez - "R.I.D.E. (Falcons Remix)"

As someone who has grown up with a deep love for all things hip-hop, rap, R&B, and electronic, it's been a pleasure to see today's producers really fo

jakel4398 days ago
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