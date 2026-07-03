Fake Yeezy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

walmart
Sneakers

Walmart Removes Yeezy Foam Runner Knockoffs After Kanye West Lawsuit

The suit was first reported last week, with West's team arguing that the presence of the fakes could confuse consumers looking for a genuine product.

Trace William Cowen1846 days ago
Fake Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Sneaker Factory
Sneakers

Fake Yeezy 700s Are Getting Closer to the Real Thing

A rare inside look at a fake Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker factory.

Riley Jones3040 days ago
Streetwear
Style

Moscow's Streetwear Counterfeit Industry Explained in New Docuseries

In Moscow, you can find a pair of Balenciaga Triple S sneakers for $200.

Sajae Elder3067 days ago
NFL Knit Light Up Sneakers (Packers)
Sneakers

Are These the Most Flagrant Knockoff Yeezys Yet?

The NFL is selling light up sneakers that largely resemble the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350.

Mike DeStefano3144 days ago
entrupy
Life

Spot the Fakes With Ease Using This Handy A.I. Device

This New York-based startup is coming for the counterfeit industry's throat.

Trace William Cowen3238 days ago
Advertisement
Fake Yeezy Store China (1)
Sneakers

There's an Entire Fake Yeezy Store in China

A fake Adidas Yeezy store has opened in Wenzhou, China.

Brandon Richard3247 days ago
Hasan Minhaj Yeezys
Sneakers

Watch Hasan Minhaj Legit Check Yeezys for StockX

The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj appears on the latest episdoe of StockX TV.

Amir Ismael3327 days ago
Rue21 Yeezy Knockoff White Lead
Sneakers

Companies Are Still Making Knockoff Yeezy 750s

Rue21 is selling a Yeezy 750 knockoff for $35.

Brandon Richard3388 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Pirate Black"
Sneakers

Teacher Gets Blessed With 'Pirate Black' Yeezy Boost 350s

Students pooled their money together to buy a teacher "Pirate Black" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s.

Amir Ismael3463 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 bb1826 Heel
Sneakers

How to Tell If Your Yeezys Are Fake

How do you know if your Yeezys are fake? This video breaks it down.

Brendan Dunne3495 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

You Need These Yeezy Slippers in Your Life

A knockoff sneaker company made a slipper version of the Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost.

Brandon Richard3556 days ago
Fake Adidas Yeezy 350 Cleats
Sneakers

There Are Already Fake Yeezy Cleats

You definitely don't want to play in these.

Riley Jones3595 days ago
Bootleg Yeezys for $15
Sneakers

You Can Cop Bootleg Yeezys for $15

This isn't what Kanye meant when he said Yeezy prices were being lowered.

Brandon Richard3767 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App