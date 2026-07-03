Featured
A Customs and Border Protection officer explains what will happen to the counterfeit Dior x Air Jordan 1s seized in Texas. This is where fake shoes go to die.Brendan Dunne
With so many fake Yeezys in the market right now, here's how to tell if your Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s are legit or not.Victor Deng
Counterfeit clothing is a lucrative business that relies on consumers’ thirst for bargain shopping to line the pockets of criminals.Steve Dool
Jeffrey Jordan, Stalley, and more told us their worst sneaker horror stories that came true.Matt Welty