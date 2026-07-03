Eric Koston

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Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95
Sneakers

Eric Koston's Nike SB Air Max 95 Collab Releases in November

Here's an official look at the Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95.

Victor Deng263 days ago
A skateboarder performing a trick in mid-air, wearing a green sports jersey and jeans, with trees and buildings in the background.
Sneakers

Exclusive: Stevie Williams Responds to the Nike SB Air Max 95 Drama

Stevie Williams spoke to us about Nike taking his "Run, Skate, Chill" slogan for its SB 95 ad campaign

Matt Welty353 days ago
Nike Move to Zero Panel
Sneakers

How Nike Is Taking on the Impossible Task of Climate Change

Nike's new Move to Zero initiative is the brand's latest commitment to combat climate change. Here is how the brand and its athletes plan to remain sustainable.

Mike DeStefano2491 days ago
ROKIT x Nike Kyrie 5 'All Star' CJ7853 900 Pair
Sneakers

How Rokit Teamed With Nike for Its First Major Collab

An interview with Rokit co-founder Bam Barcena about the streetwear brand's first major collaboration on the Nike Kyrie 5.

Mike DeStefano2711 days ago
Nike Air Monarch 4
Sneakers

Eric Koston Actually Skated in the Nike Air Monarch

Eric Koston skates in the Nike Air Monarch 4, the ultimate dad shoe.

Brendan Dunne3203 days ago
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Eric Koston Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

How Nike SB Landed Eric Koston

Eric Koston describes how he signed to Nike SB in the latest episode of 'Sneaker Shopping.'

Brendan Dunne3205 days ago
Eric Koston Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Eric Koston Goes Sneaker Shopping

Skateboard legend Eric Koston goes Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles and talks about skating in Air Jordans and designing his signature sneakers.

Matt Welty3205 days ago
Nike x Numbers
Style

Eric Koston and Guy Mariano Talk Their New Nike Line and Why Fashion Matters to the Skate Community

An exclusive look at Nike SB x Numbers, Eric Koston and Guy Mariano's new, high-profile skate collab.

Jake Lauer3505 days ago
Numbers Nike SB Koston 3 865596 408
Sneakers

Eric Koston's New Board Company Already Has a Collab

Eric Koston's signature Nike SB Koston 3 model gets a special colorway connected to Numbers.

Brendan Dunne3511 days ago
Eric Koston Nike SB Dunk Supreme
Sneakers

Eric Koston Breaks Down His Favorite Nike SB Dunks

Including this classic from Supreme.

Brendan Dunne3567 days ago
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Air Jordan XXX1 USA Release Date
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"USA" and "Rio" Jordan XXX1s, "Indiglo" Jordan XIVs, plus two adidas D Rose 7 colorways and more.

Riley Jones3629 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Eric Koston Told Us Why He Made Such a Controversial Nike Sneaker

The skate legend has really, really paid attention to the creative process.

Gary Warnett3785 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Officially Unveils the Koston 3

Eric Koston's latest signature Nike SB has been unveiled.

Rajah Allarey3794 days ago
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