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Gary Warnett

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

Nike Air Max 95 1995 Original

20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 is one of the greatest Nike sneakers of all time—but do you know the history of the legendary model? Here's the real story behind its design.

Gary Warnett251 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Lead

The Forgotten History of the White on White Air Force 1, Nike's Perfect Sneaker

In the world of sneakers, few styles last. Nike’s Air Force 1 is a true classic that symbolizes hip-hop’s never ending quest to stay fresh.

Gary Warnett3522 days ago
NikeLab Air Presto Mid x Acronym

Gary Warnett Picks the Best Sneakers of 2016

What were the best sneakers of 2016? Gary Warnett selects his favorites.

Gary Warnett3551 days ago
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20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 turns 20 next year, and here's the history of the famous running sneaker.

Gary Warnett3565 days ago
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How the Beastie Boys Became Sneakerhead Pioneers

The rappers from New York City have secretly influenced everyone through their footwear choices for more than three decades.

Gary Warnett3593 days ago
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Nike Air Force 1 Lead

The 21 Best Nike Air Force 1s of the 21st Century

The Nike Air Force 1 was the official sneaker of the 2000s, and these are the best versions of the shoe since 2000.

Gary Warnett3604 days ago
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How One Moment In Pop Culture Changed Sneaker Culture Forever

Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It introduced the world to Mars Blackmon, and it changed the way we look at sneakers.

Gary Warnett3657 days ago
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The History of the Adidas Gazelle

This is the year of the Adidas Gazelle, but the history of the shoe isn't as well-known. From celebrity co-signs to its design change, here's the story.

Gary Warnett3716 days ago
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Eric Koston Told Us Why He Made Such a Controversial Nike Sneaker

The skate legend has really, really paid attention to the creative process.

Gary Warnett3846 days ago

Why the Air Jordan II Matters: A Conversation With Don C

“I knew I couldn’t hoop so I wasn’t gonna get no shoe that way! I had to figure out another way. I cannot hoop at all, but I have a Jordan.”

Gary Warnett3887 days ago
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The Visible Influence of the Nike MAG On Sneakers In 2015

The movie prop was actualy ahead of its time in terms of footwear design. Here's the MAG's influence on today's sneakers.

Gary Warnett3982 days ago
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Why Jerry Seinfeld Is the Most Important Celebrity in Sneaker Culture

Beyond star athletes, popular artists, and social media #influencers, the comedian has become the most unlikely mainstream sneakerhead icon.

Gary Warnett4042 days ago
Shigeyuki Mitsui Image

The ASICS Gel Lyte III Is 25 This Year, So We Sat Down With Its Designer to Talk History

Shigeyuki Mitsui calls himself an "outlaw," and says the Gel Lyte III is like his daughter. Every consumer knows that ASICS is about high-performance treatments

Gary Warnett4238 days ago
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How Nike's Huarache Became an International Phenomenon

The Huarache is a buzz sneaker right now, but how did it become so popular?

Gary Warnett4396 days ago
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Why London Is the Sneaker Capital of the World

London calling.

Gary Warnett4627 days ago
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The 50 Best Euro Exclusive Nikes of All Time

Euro.

Gary Warnett5050 days ago
The 80 Greatest Sneakers of the '80s

The 80 Greatest Sneakers of the '80s

The 80s was the decade of decadence. Browse through the 80 greatest sneakers of the 80s. Find Nikes to Diadoras on this trip down memory lane.

Gary Warnett5175 days ago
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Zen And the Art of the Nike Sportswear Roshe Run

Gary Warnett pays homage.

Gary Warnett5210 days ago

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