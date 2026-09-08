Gary Warnett
Latest Stories
20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 is one of the greatest Nike sneakers of all time—but do you know the history of the legendary model? Here's the real story behind its design.
The Forgotten History of the White on White Air Force 1, Nike's Perfect Sneaker
In the world of sneakers, few styles last. Nike’s Air Force 1 is a true classic that symbolizes hip-hop’s never ending quest to stay fresh.
Gary Warnett Picks the Best Sneakers of 2016
What were the best sneakers of 2016? Gary Warnett selects his favorites.
20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Air Max 97
The Nike Air Max 97 turns 20 next year, and here's the history of the famous running sneaker.
How the Beastie Boys Became Sneakerhead Pioneers
The rappers from New York City have secretly influenced everyone through their footwear choices for more than three decades.
The 21 Best Nike Air Force 1s of the 21st Century
The Nike Air Force 1 was the official sneaker of the 2000s, and these are the best versions of the shoe since 2000.
How One Moment In Pop Culture Changed Sneaker Culture Forever
Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It introduced the world to Mars Blackmon, and it changed the way we look at sneakers.
The History of the Adidas Gazelle
This is the year of the Adidas Gazelle, but the history of the shoe isn't as well-known. From celebrity co-signs to its design change, here's the story.
Eric Koston Told Us Why He Made Such a Controversial Nike Sneaker
The skate legend has really, really paid attention to the creative process.
Why the Air Jordan II Matters: A Conversation With Don C
“I knew I couldn’t hoop so I wasn’t gonna get no shoe that way! I had to figure out another way. I cannot hoop at all, but I have a Jordan.”
The Visible Influence of the Nike MAG On Sneakers In 2015
The movie prop was actualy ahead of its time in terms of footwear design. Here's the MAG's influence on today's sneakers.
Why Jerry Seinfeld Is the Most Important Celebrity in Sneaker Culture
Beyond star athletes, popular artists, and social media #influencers, the comedian has become the most unlikely mainstream sneakerhead icon.
The ASICS Gel Lyte III Is 25 This Year, So We Sat Down With Its Designer to Talk History
Shigeyuki Mitsui calls himself an "outlaw," and says the Gel Lyte III is like his daughter. Every consumer knows that ASICS is about high-performance treatments
How Nike's Huarache Became an International Phenomenon
The Huarache is a buzz sneaker right now, but how did it become so popular?
The 80 Greatest Sneakers of the '80s
The 80s was the decade of decadence. Browse through the 80 greatest sneakers of the 80s. Find Nikes to Diadoras on this trip down memory lane.