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Drake, smiling on stage, wearing a dark jacket with braided hair, in a blue-lit setting.
Music

Drake Says He Wants to Get Into His Emo ‘Bag,’ Bursts Into Emo-Style Singing Mid-Interview

After revealing he wants a "goth baddie," Drake caught Bobbi Althoff off guard with an emo-inspired medley.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Cardi B photographed at 2022 Met Gala
Music

Cardi B Shares Pictures of Herself From High School, Says She 'Wasn't Emo' in Response to Fans

When Cardi B took to Twitter to share photographs of herself from high school, followers said she looked emo—a label she has vehemently denied.

tara mahadevan1415 days ago
T.I.
Music

T.I. Says He Passed on Signing Drake: 'The Emo Sound Wasn't Necessarily Prevalent'

T.I. recently made an appearance on Power 105.1's 'The Breakfast Club' to promote his upcoming album 'The Dime Trap.' Among the topics discussed, the Atlanta rapper says he missed out on signing Drake back in the day.

Mike DeStefano2845 days ago
Kylo Ren
Pop Culture

Emo Kylo Ren Is Tweeting Again Thanks to 'The Last Jedi'

Put on some Fall Out Boy and await the next tweet from @KyloR3n.

Trace William Cowen3137 days ago
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Adam Driver attends the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Had to Be Educated on What 'Emo' Means in 2017

Whose mans is this?

Khal3153 days ago

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