Ellie Goulding

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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd
We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.
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