Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

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Want a Job at Bethesda? 19-Year Old's "Skyrim" Mod Job Aplication (Video)

Kid puts together a 2000 hour "Skyrim" mod to try and land a job.

LastOneAwakeNYC4748 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim's Dragonborn" Trailer is Officially Epic (Video)

We promised you it would be out this Monday.

Hanuman Welch5003 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Conan O'Brien Goes In On "Skyrim" And More In His Latest "New Video Games" Skit

Watch the late-night talkshow host's hilarious round-up of games that reflect today's trends.

Larry Hester5140 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Patch Points to "Skyrim" DLC Content

Snow Elves and Crossbows may be en route to Skyrim players.

Complex5194 days ago
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Pop Culture

Old Grandma Hardcore Sits Down With Skyrim

Old Grandma Hardcore sits down to play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Cursing ensues.

Complex5314 days ago
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Even the World Of Science Is Not Above "Skyrim" Memes

A video of an air cannon mishap is re-purposed into a Skyrim meme.

Complex5337 days ago
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Pop Culture

Time-Lapse in Skyrim is Absolutely Gorgeous

A professional photographer has sat with Skyrim to show us some beautiful views.

Complex5339 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tom Bissell Apologizes for Sexist Skyrim Remark

Bissell: "to the gamers who were offended, male and female, allow me, please, to apologize in a non-defensive way."

Complex5343 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Books of Skyrim Now Available for iPad and Kindle

If you can't find the time to read them in the game, why not in real life?

Complex5344 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim" Gets The Unnecessary Censorship Treatment

Who knew the game was so vulgar!

Richie Procopio5344 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Skyrim" Lifestyles Of The Sick And Twisted

Your issues have nothing on this guy.

Richie Procopio5345 days ago
Pop Culture

Spike TV Reveals Full List of VGA Nominees

Did your favorite game get nominated for this year's awards?

Complex5358 days ago
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Pop Culture

Spike TV Reveals Its 2011 Game of the Year Nominees

Here have been a ton of good games this year but only one can be named the best.

Complex5362 days ago
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Pop Culture

Skyrim Salt Art Impresses Even Non-fans

Be honest, even if you aren't interested in the game, this is still pretty damn cool.

Complex5363 days ago
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Pop Culture

Are You Bored With Skyrim Yet?

Granted, gamers are just getting their hands on the game, but this video shows that boredom is already setting in (and we mean in a good way).

Complex5363 days ago
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Review: "Skyrim" Is The Only Role-Playing Game You Need This Winter

"The Elder Scrolls" series always starts you off in shackles, but only because they love setting you free.

Randy Kalista5364 days ago
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Pop Culture

A Look Into The World of Skyrim Animation

Bethesda wants us to see just how varied Skyrim's world is.

Complex5365 days ago

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