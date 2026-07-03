Skyrim Dawnguard

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"Skyrim" Fan-Made Battle Of Dawngaurd Makes Me Want A Crossbow In My House

This needs less dramatic orchestras and more epic adventure metal

Hanuman Welch5069 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim: Dawnguard" Expansion is Available on PC Right Now

They weren't kidding when they promised more info this week.

Michael Rougeau5096 days ago
Pop Culture

"Skyrim: Dawnguard" Achievements Have Appeared on Steam

The PC version of the expansion is incoming.

Michael Rougeau5097 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim: Dawnguard" for PC and PS3 Info Coming This Week

Bethesda says to "sit tight."

Michael Rougeau5100 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim: Dawnguard" DLC: 5 Things We Loved, And 5 Things We Didn't

The Cullens have nothing on the Dovahkiin.

Michael Rougeau5131 days ago
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Pop Culture

PSA: "Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut" and "Skyrim: Dawnguard" DLC are available Now!

You've got a lot of downloading to do!

Complex5134 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim: Dawnguard" Rises Over Xbox 360 on June 26th

Played "Skyrim" on Xbox 360? You can pick up the game's first expansion next week.

Complex5137 days ago
Pop Culture

Bethesda's Running a "Skyrim: Dawnguard" Beta on Xbox 360

Can't wait 'til summer? You can sign up to get your hands on more Skyrim even sooner!

Complex5158 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First "Skyrim" Expansion, "Dawnguard", is All About Vampires

The upcoming Skyrim campaign tasks you with hunting down creatures of night... or becoming one of them.

Complex5160 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bethesda's "Hearth Fire" Trademark Could Point to New "Skyrim" DLC

The first "Skyrim" DLC, "Dawnguard", isn't even out yet.

Michael Rougeau5161 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dovahbear" Wants to Kill Your Dragons and Steal Your Honey Mead

Who said the Dovahkin had to be a person?

Complex5162 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bethesda Announces "Skyrim: Dawnguard" DLC

If you've been waiting for "Skyrim" DLC all this time, then I've got good news for you.

Complex5189 days ago

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