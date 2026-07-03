Latest Stories
"Skyrim" Fan-Made Battle Of Dawngaurd Makes Me Want A Crossbow In My House
This needs less dramatic orchestras and more epic adventure metal
"Skyrim: Dawnguard" Expansion is Available on PC Right Now
They weren't kidding when they promised more info this week.
"Skyrim: Dawnguard" Achievements Have Appeared on Steam
The PC version of the expansion is incoming.
"Skyrim: Dawnguard" for PC and PS3 Info Coming This Week
Bethesda says to "sit tight."
"Skyrim: Dawnguard" DLC: 5 Things We Loved, And 5 Things We Didn't
The Cullens have nothing on the Dovahkiin.
PSA: "Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut" and "Skyrim: Dawnguard" DLC are available Now!
You've got a lot of downloading to do!
"Skyrim: Dawnguard" Rises Over Xbox 360 on June 26th
Played "Skyrim" on Xbox 360? You can pick up the game's first expansion next week.
Bethesda's Running a "Skyrim: Dawnguard" Beta on Xbox 360
Can't wait 'til summer? You can sign up to get your hands on more Skyrim even sooner!
The First "Skyrim" Expansion, "Dawnguard", is All About Vampires
The upcoming Skyrim campaign tasks you with hunting down creatures of night... or becoming one of them.
Bethesda's "Hearth Fire" Trademark Could Point to New "Skyrim" DLC
The first "Skyrim" DLC, "Dawnguard", isn't even out yet.
"Dovahbear" Wants to Kill Your Dragons and Steal Your Honey Mead
Who said the Dovahkin had to be a person?
Bethesda Announces "Skyrim: Dawnguard" DLC
If you've been waiting for "Skyrim" DLC all this time, then I've got good news for you.