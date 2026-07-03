Elder Scrolls

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bethesda
Pop Culture

Microsoft Buys 'Elder Scrolls’ Developer Bethesda's Parent Company for $7.5 Billion

Ahead of the launch of its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft has purchased video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion.

Joe Price2127 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Character Customization Has Gotten Out of Hand (Video)

"The Onion" details the extreme level of character customization in the new "Elder Scrolls" game.

LastOneAwakeNYC4401 days ago
Pop Culture

False Alarm, "Skyrim" Not Coming To Next-Gen

Fus ro damn it.

Steve Haske4572 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Elder Scrolls Online": It's Good to be the Emperor

Climbing to the top will have its benefits

LastOneAwakeNYC4577 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Skyrim" Is The Only Role-Playing Game You Need This Winter

"The Elder Scrolls" series always starts you off in shackles, but only because they love setting you free.

Randy Kalista5365 days ago
Pop Culture

Unboxing: Oh, Sweet, Glorious "Skyrim" Collector's Edition (With a Dragon!)

You're about to salivate. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Tina Amini5374 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim" PC System Requirements Revealed

The time to upgrade is now!

Richie Procopio5380 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyrim" Collector's Edition Costs $150 But Includes A Dragon!

But for that price shouldn't it also fetch you a sammich?

Richie Procopio5459 days ago
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Pop Culture

One Word To Describe New "Skyrim" Screenshots: Scrumtrulescent

Why yes, we <i>did</i> just make that up. Though

Richie Procopio5570 days ago

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