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Richie Procopio

Joined July 2014 | 538 posts
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Latest Stories

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"Skyrim" Gets The Unnecessary Censorship Treatment

Who knew the game was so vulgar!

Richie Procopio5405 days ago
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Video: "Half-Life: Origins" Will Take You Back To The Beginning

Don't get in the way of a man with a crowbar.

Richie Procopio5406 days ago
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Xbox Sells Almost One Million Consoles Last Week

And Microsoft does the happy dance.

Richie Procopio5406 days ago
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The Tommy Wi-Show Gets Lost On "Little Big Planet 2"

There should be an achievement unlocked for T.W. learning how to jump.

Richie Procopio5407 days ago

Video: "Skyrim" Lifestyles Of The Sick And Twisted

Your issues have nothing on this guy.

Richie Procopio5407 days ago
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Video: The Mario Opera Is The Song You Will Be Singing All Day

"It's a me, Mario!"

Richie Procopio5407 days ago

New "Batman: Arkham City" Content Coming December 20

And we're going to the Batcave!

Richie Procopio5407 days ago
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"Grand Theft Auto V" Trailer Remade in "GTA IV" Engine

Yes, your murderous rampages will look better than ever before.

Richie Procopio5411 days ago
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Wife Tries To Sell Gamer Husband On Craigslist

Imagine the heat if this was the other way around?

Richie Procopio5412 days ago
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"Soul Calibur V" Costumes Getting The "Bayonetta" Treatment

In a world, where sexy and freaky collide.

Richie Procopio5412 days ago
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"Batman: Arkham City" Unleashes Boy Wonder Content

And we can finally play it on PC!

Richie Procopio5413 days ago
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Video: The Visuals Of "Infinity Blade 2"

Killing things in waiting rooms is about to get even better!

Richie Procopio5413 days ago

"Serious Sam 3: BFE" Launch Trailer Has Blood And Stuff

It's as mentally stimulating as a Denny's menu.

Richie Procopio5413 days ago

Old School "Rampage" Headed For The Silver Screen

All together now: WTF?

Richie Procopio5413 days ago

Video: Best "Modern Warfare 3" Knife Kill Ever!

Just try to top it.

Richie Procopio5414 days ago
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"Halo: Helljumper" Trailer Will Make You Wish It Was January

Want a fan-made Halo web series? Yes, please!

Richie Procopio5415 days ago
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Chuck Norris Allows You To Play "World Of Warcraft"

Death once had a near-Chuck Norris experience.

Richie Procopio5415 days ago

Thousand Pounds Crew Discusses "Street Fighter X Tekken"

And by "discusses" we mean beats the snot out of each other.

Richie Procopio5415 days ago

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