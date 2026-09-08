Richie Procopio
Latest Stories
"Skyrim" Gets The Unnecessary Censorship Treatment
Who knew the game was so vulgar!
Video: "Half-Life: Origins" Will Take You Back To The Beginning
Don't get in the way of a man with a crowbar.
Xbox Sells Almost One Million Consoles Last Week
And Microsoft does the happy dance.
The Tommy Wi-Show Gets Lost On "Little Big Planet 2"
There should be an achievement unlocked for T.W. learning how to jump.
Video: "Skyrim" Lifestyles Of The Sick And Twisted
Your issues have nothing on this guy.
Video: The Mario Opera Is The Song You Will Be Singing All Day
"It's a me, Mario!"
New "Batman: Arkham City" Content Coming December 20
And we're going to the Batcave!
"Grand Theft Auto V" Trailer Remade in "GTA IV" Engine
Yes, your murderous rampages will look better than ever before.
Wife Tries To Sell Gamer Husband On Craigslist
Imagine the heat if this was the other way around?
"Soul Calibur V" Costumes Getting The "Bayonetta" Treatment
In a world, where sexy and freaky collide.
"Batman: Arkham City" Unleashes Boy Wonder Content
And we can finally play it on PC!
Video: The Visuals Of "Infinity Blade 2"
Killing things in waiting rooms is about to get even better!
"Serious Sam 3: BFE" Launch Trailer Has Blood And Stuff
It's as mentally stimulating as a Denny's menu.
"Halo: Helljumper" Trailer Will Make You Wish It Was January
Want a fan-made Halo web series? Yes, please!
Chuck Norris Allows You To Play "World Of Warcraft"
Death once had a near-Chuck Norris experience.
Thousand Pounds Crew Discusses "Street Fighter X Tekken"
And by "discusses" we mean beats the snot out of each other.