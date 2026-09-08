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The 50 Hardest Video Game Bosses (And How To Beat Them)
Real-life bosses can be tough, probably to an unfair degree. Video game bosses, however, give you a fighting chance.
10 Things "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North" Does Better Than "Skyrim"
Now you realize you should've bought "War in the North" instead of "Skyrim."
Waka Flocka’s Dragonballs Top the Week’s List of Video Game Lyrics in Hip-Hop
We also enlist veteran tracks celebrating the recent release of sequels to Assassin's Creed and Saints Row.
"The Simpsons" Play Guts of War II and World of Krustcraft
The Simpsons romp around E4, the Expensive Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Sunday's "The Food Wife" episode.
"Minecraft" Easter Egg on "Skyrim" Mountaintop
What legal battle? "Skyrim" makes nice with "Minecraft."
Nintendo Throwing "Skyward Sword" Early Launch Party in NYC
Only you can save Zelda. And only Nintendo can give you that opportunity sooner.
Interview: "Rayman Origins" Creator Michel Ancel Tells Us How Not to Make a 2D Game
Michel Ancel turns dreams into nightmares with their newly crafted 2D creation tools in "Rayman Origins."
Childish Gambino Goes “Super Smash Bros.” on This Week’s Top 10 Video Game Lyrical References in Hip Hop
Childish Gambino has a threesome and a couple Christian rappers enter the 36 chambers. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Review: "Skyrim" Is The Only Role-Playing Game You Need This Winter
"The Elder Scrolls" series always starts you off in shackles, but only because they love setting you free.
Childish Gambino Lights Up The Week's Video Game References In Hip Hop
Childish Gambino and Black Milk both get to rapping about video games in the past week's hip hop releases.
A Pixelated History: "Elder Scrolls" from Inception to "Skyrim"
Take a visual stroll down "The Elder Scrolls" Memory Lane, a journey 17 years in the making. You've come a long way, barbarian.
10 Dope Video Game Lyrical References In Hip-Hop
We pay attention when rappers wax lyrical about video games.
[Giveaway] Win a "Gears of War 3" Season Pass and an Epic Skin Pack
The ink hasn't even dried on your new Gears tattoo, and here we are, giving away Season Passes and Epic Skin codes for "Gears of War 3." You want this.
The Best "Mass Effect 3" Rifle Replica You Will Ever See
If you were planning on having the best "Mass Effect" costume this Halloween, you can scrap your idea and start on something else now.
"Star Wars: The Old Republic": 10 Reasons Why You Should Not Be Evil
We got a sneak peek of the biggest massively-multiplayer online role-playing game launch of the year, "Star Wars: The Old Republic."
The Bridge Is Over: "Rift" MMO Journal No. 3
This is "Rift" MMO Journal the Third, the final, the last but not least. We prove that interacting with people in a massively multi-player online game is hard. But we're harder.
'Till I Collapse: "Rift" MMO Journal No. 2
If you thought you were going to skate by on a mission to "kill 10 rats," you've found the wrong online role-playing game.
Review: “Forza Motorsport 4” Is Asking: Beamer, Benz, or Bentley?
Turn up the "Aston Martin Music" because Forza 4 is the purest racing package a car enthusiast could ask for.