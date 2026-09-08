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Randy Kalista

Joined July 2014 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Hardest Video Game Bosses (And How To Beat Them)

Real-life bosses can be tough, probably to an unfair degree. Video game bosses, however, give you a fighting chance.

Randy Kalista5391 days ago
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10 Things "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North" Does Better Than "Skyrim"

Now you realize you should've bought "War in the North" instead of "Skyrim."

Randy Kalista5410 days ago
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Waka Flocka’s Dragonballs Top the Week’s List of Video Game Lyrics in Hip-Hop

We also enlist veteran tracks celebrating the recent release of sequels to Assassin's Creed and Saints Row.

Randy Kalista5416 days ago
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"The Simpsons" Play Guts of War II and World of Krustcraft

The Simpsons romp around E4, the Expensive Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Sunday's "The Food Wife" episode.

Randy Kalista5420 days ago
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"Minecraft" Easter Egg on "Skyrim" Mountaintop

What legal battle? "Skyrim" makes nice with "Minecraft."

Randy Kalista5420 days ago
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Nintendo Throwing "Skyward Sword" Early Launch Party in NYC

Only you can save Zelda. And only Nintendo can give you that opportunity sooner.

Randy Kalista5420 days ago
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Interview: "Rayman Origins" Creator Michel Ancel Tells Us How Not to Make a 2D Game

Michel Ancel turns dreams into nightmares with their newly crafted 2D creation tools in "Rayman Origins."

Randy Kalista5420 days ago
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Childish Gambino Goes “Super Smash Bros.” on This Week’s Top 10 Video Game Lyrical References in Hip Hop

Childish Gambino has a threesome and a couple Christian rappers enter the 36 chambers. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Randy Kalista5422 days ago
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Review: "Skyrim" Is The Only Role-Playing Game You Need This Winter

"The Elder Scrolls" series always starts you off in shackles, but only because they love setting you free.

Randy Kalista5426 days ago
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Childish Gambino Lights Up The Week's Video Game References In Hip Hop

Childish Gambino and Black Milk both get to rapping about video games in the past week's hip hop releases.

Randy Kalista5431 days ago
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A Pixelated History: "Elder Scrolls" from Inception to "Skyrim"

Take a visual stroll down "The Elder Scrolls" Memory Lane, a journey 17 years in the making. You've come a long way, barbarian.

Randy Kalista5436 days ago
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10 Dope Video Game Lyrical References In Hip-Hop

We pay attention when rappers wax lyrical about video games.

Randy Kalista5439 days ago
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[Giveaway] Win a "Gears of War 3" Season Pass and an Epic Skin Pack

The ink hasn't even dried on your new Gears tattoo, and here we are, giving away Season Passes and Epic Skin codes for "Gears of War 3." You want this.

Randy Kalista5441 days ago
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The Best "Mass Effect 3" Rifle Replica You Will Ever See

If you were planning on having the best "Mass Effect" costume this Halloween, you can scrap your idea and start on something else now.

Randy Kalista5441 days ago
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"Star Wars: The Old Republic": 10 Reasons Why You Should Not Be Evil

We got a sneak peek of the biggest massively-multiplayer online role-playing game launch of the year, "Star Wars: The Old Republic."

Randy Kalista5444 days ago
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The Bridge Is Over: "Rift" MMO Journal No. 3

This is "Rift" MMO Journal the Third, the final, the last but not least. We prove that interacting with people in a massively multi-player online game is hard. But we're harder.

Randy Kalista5452 days ago

'Till I Collapse: "Rift" MMO Journal No. 2

If you thought you were going to skate by on a mission to "kill 10 rats," you've found the wrong online role-playing game.

Randy Kalista5459 days ago
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Review: “Forza Motorsport 4” Is Asking: Beamer, Benz, or Bentley?

Turn up the "Aston Martin Music" because Forza 4 is the purest racing package a car enthusiast could ask for.

Randy Kalista5461 days ago

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