Ego Trip

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A person sits with a guitar, talking on the phone. Another person smiles beneath a "Graffiti is Vandalism" sign in a subway.
Music

Sacha Jenkins’ Long, Storied Ego Trip

The late, great cultural ambassador was a master of many mediums. But it’s his work on one of hip-hop’s greatest publications that indelibly shaped the future of rap media.

Abe Beame330 days ago
LeBron James
Sports

Watch LeBron Brag About His Fourth-Quarter Scoring Before Missing Free Throw

LeBron was captured by courtside cameras offering up a bit of a brag about his fourth-quarter scoring, which ended up being bad juju for his shot.

countcenci2776 days ago
Carmelo Anthony
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Coming Off the Bench for Rockets Season Opener

New Rocket Carmelo Anthony famously refused to come off the bench in Oklahoma City. But in Houston, a team with real championship aspirations, that may change.

countcenci2832 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Is How to Find Out How Poorly Drivers Are Rating You on Uber

Uber will email you a detailed ratings report, providing users with hours and hours of introspective fun.

Trace William Cowen3952 days ago
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Music

15 Rap Videos Dedicated to Compton

Some classic cuts on this list.

Zach Frydenlund5014 days ago
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Music

Check Out EgoTripLand's Compilation Of Marching Bands Doing Rap Songs

Watch all ten untraditional covers.

Sam Weiss5070 days ago
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Music

J-Zone's Top 10 "Mad Rap" Albums

Sometimes getting hostile is the right thing to do.

Jacob Moore5086 days ago
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Music

Eight Good Rap Albums With Terrible Cover Art

Blame it on the cover.

Daniel Isenberg5205 days ago
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Pop Culture

Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "White Lines And The Fever: The Death Of DJ Junebug" And "SBX! Holding Down The Tradition"

<em>Under the Influence of ego trip</em> is back! Get the scoop on the two latest films in the series!

Justin Monroe5561 days ago
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Pop Culture

Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "Rap City" And "Writing On The Wall"

<em>Under the Influence of ego trip</em> is back! Get the scoop on the two latest films in the series!

Justin Monroe5590 days ago
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Pop Culture

Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "Founding Fathers"

<em>Under the Influence of ego trip</em> is back! Get the scoop on the first film in the series!

Justin Monroe5624 days ago
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Music

Count Chocula Calls the Stretch Armstrong & Bobbito Show (1997)

This hilarious vintage clip is a must-listen.

Anthony Osei5637 days ago
Pop Culture

Inside ego trip&#39;s Documentary Series: "Public Enemy & LL Cool J Live" & "Big Fun In The Big Town"

Learn why these forgotten gems from hip-hop movie history are worth watching.

Complex5960 days ago
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Pop Culture

Inside ego trip&#39;s Documentary Series: &#34;Electric Boogie" & "Beat This! A Hip Hop History"

Learn about why these forgotten gems from hip-hop movie history are worth watching.

Complex5989 days ago
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Pop Culture

Inside ego trip's Documentary Series "Under The Influence"

The genius hip-hop crew explains why you need to come watch the unearthed gems "80 Blocks From Tiffany's" and "Shotgun."

Complex6016 days ago
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Style

Daily Style & Design News: October 2, 2009

Supreme's Fall 2009 Lookbook, DJ console with flashing lights, new Banksy spotted in London, Alife x Dim Mak, and more.

Complex6133 days ago

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