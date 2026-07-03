Latest Stories
Sacha Jenkins’ Long, Storied Ego Trip
The late, great cultural ambassador was a master of many mediums. But it’s his work on one of hip-hop’s greatest publications that indelibly shaped the future of rap media.
Watch LeBron Brag About His Fourth-Quarter Scoring Before Missing Free Throw
LeBron was captured by courtside cameras offering up a bit of a brag about his fourth-quarter scoring, which ended up being bad juju for his shot.
Carmelo Anthony Coming Off the Bench for Rockets Season Opener
New Rocket Carmelo Anthony famously refused to come off the bench in Oklahoma City. But in Houston, a team with real championship aspirations, that may change.
This Is How to Find Out How Poorly Drivers Are Rating You on Uber
Uber will email you a detailed ratings report, providing users with hours and hours of introspective fun.
Check Out EgoTripLand's Compilation Of Marching Bands Doing Rap Songs
Watch all ten untraditional covers.
J-Zone's Top 10 "Mad Rap" Albums
Sometimes getting hostile is the right thing to do.
Eight Good Rap Albums With Terrible Cover Art
Blame it on the cover.
Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "White Lines And The Fever: The Death Of DJ Junebug" And "SBX! Holding Down The Tradition"
<em>Under the Influence of ego trip</em> is back! Get the scoop on the two latest films in the series!
Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "Rap City" And "Writing On The Wall"
<em>Under the Influence of ego trip</em> is back! Get the scoop on the two latest films in the series!
Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "Founding Fathers"
<em>Under the Influence of ego trip</em> is back! Get the scoop on the first film in the series!
Count Chocula Calls the Stretch Armstrong & Bobbito Show (1997)
This hilarious vintage clip is a must-listen.
Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "Public Enemy & LL Cool J Live" & "Big Fun In The Big Town"
Learn why these forgotten gems from hip-hop movie history are worth watching.
Inside ego trip's Documentary Series: "Electric Boogie" & "Beat This! A Hip Hop History"
Learn about why these forgotten gems from hip-hop movie history are worth watching.
Inside ego trip's Documentary Series "Under The Influence"
The genius hip-hop crew explains why you need to come watch the unearthed gems "80 Blocks From Tiffany's" and "Shotgun."
Daily Style & Design News: October 2, 2009
Supreme's Fall 2009 Lookbook, DJ console with flashing lights, new Banksy spotted in London, Alife x Dim Mak, and more.