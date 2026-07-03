Ego Nwodim

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STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Miguel attends the 6th Annual Unruly Halloween Party at CBS Studio Center on October 25, 2025 in Studio City, California.
Music

Miguel Recalls Doing Drugs With His Father, Says It’s ‘So Much More Fun' to Do Them 'With Family'

The singer's father offered to give him insight about substances he was wanted to try.

Jaelani Turner-Williams249 days ago
Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim/YouTube
Pop Culture

Ex-'SNL' Members Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Get Emotional Over 'Special' Time on Show

The performers announced their departures from the show ahead of Season 51.

Jaelani Turner-Williams261 days ago
Sherri Shepherd Calls Out 'SNL' For Lack of Black Women in the Cast
Pop Culture

Sherri Shepherd Calls Out 'SNL' for Lack of Black Women in the Cast

The comedian urged 'SNL' producers to hire more Black women following Ego Nwodim’s departure after seven seasons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo284 days ago
Wanda Sykes
Pop Culture

Wanda Sykes Says Kenan Thompson Is 'Gonna Be in a Lot Of Wigs' Following Ego Nwodim's 'SNL' Exit

Nwodim was the only Black woman in the 'Saturday Night Live' cast.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
Anchor Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim as Miss Eggy, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 17, 2025
Pop Culture

Ego Nwodim Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to 'Saturday Night Live' After 7 Seasons

Nwodim first joined the show in 2018 during its 44th season.

Alex Gonzalez310 days ago
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Split image of ASAP Rocky and Colman Domingo.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says His Grandmother Is in Love With Colman Domingo, Jokes He 'Stole' Her

Both are serving as co-chairs at this year's Met Gala.

Jose Martinez439 days ago
Von Miller
Sports

Watch Von Miller Compete in Steph Curry-Hosted ‘Ultimate Home Championship'

Stephen Curry is set to host a sporting event that will take place entirely on YouTube, making inventive use of what world-renowned athletes have at home.

Joe Price2214 days ago
us
Pop Culture

'SNL' Parodies 'Us' With Credit Card Commercial

Jordan Peele's 'Us' continues to impress at the box office, bringing in $34.5 million during its second weekend.

Joe Price2667 days ago

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