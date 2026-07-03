Latest Stories
Miguel Recalls Doing Drugs With His Father, Says It’s ‘So Much More Fun' to Do Them 'With Family'
The singer's father offered to give him insight about substances he was wanted to try.
Ex-'SNL' Members Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Get Emotional Over 'Special' Time on Show
The performers announced their departures from the show ahead of Season 51.
Sherri Shepherd Calls Out 'SNL' for Lack of Black Women in the Cast
The comedian urged 'SNL' producers to hire more Black women following Ego Nwodim’s departure after seven seasons.
Wanda Sykes Says Kenan Thompson Is 'Gonna Be in a Lot Of Wigs' Following Ego Nwodim's 'SNL' Exit
Nwodim was the only Black woman in the 'Saturday Night Live' cast.
Ego Nwodim Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to 'Saturday Night Live' After 7 Seasons
Nwodim first joined the show in 2018 during its 44th season.
ASAP Rocky Says His Grandmother Is in Love With Colman Domingo, Jokes He 'Stole' Her
Both are serving as co-chairs at this year's Met Gala.
Watch Von Miller Compete in Steph Curry-Hosted ‘Ultimate Home Championship'
Stephen Curry is set to host a sporting event that will take place entirely on YouTube, making inventive use of what world-renowned athletes have at home.
'SNL' Parodies 'Us' With Credit Card Commercial
Jordan Peele's 'Us' continues to impress at the box office, bringing in $34.5 million during its second weekend.