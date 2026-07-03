Ed Hardy

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Legs wearing black jeans with colorful embroidery and sneakers, pointing upwards against a dark background with "The Denim Edit" text.
Style

Denim Edit on Complex: How to Shop

Our Denim Edit features Ed Hardy, Miaou, Birth of Royal Child, and more.

Complex Staff22 days ago
A black T-shirt featuring a red graphic design with flames and text reading "El Chiquito."
Style

Ed Hardy Tops and Bottoms: How to Buy

Don Ed Hardy's iconic tattoo-inspired pieces are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff75 days ago
A black Ed Hardy hoodie with a tiger graphic and a black cap featuring a skull, dagger, and bird design.
Style

Ed Hardy Sweats, T-Shirts, Hats: How to Buy

The iconic tattoo-inspired brand from Ed Hardy is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff184 days ago
A collage of fashion items: a graphic sweater, black loafers, denim mini skirt, cargo pants, green sunglasses, camo jacket, denim shorts, and a green ring.
Style

Shop These Fashion Week Street Style Trends on Complex Shop

Heres what we saw people wear during Paris Men's Fashion Week and where to get the look on Complex Shop.

Shinnie Park536 days ago
Black Ed Hardy long-sleeve shirt featuring a skull and bat graphic with red text. Intricate designs on the sleeves.
Style

Ken Carson and Ed Hardy Bring Limited Edition Collab to ComplexCon

The limited merch line launches in the wake of Ken Carson's latest single "delusional." Meanwhile, the CHAOS World Tour continues this week.

Complex Staff612 days ago
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sexyy red in her Ed Hardy collab
Music

Sexyy Red and Ed Hardy Debut Collection Featuring Rapper’s Song Titles

The 7-item collection references some of her hits including "Bow Bow Bow," "Rich Baby Daddy" and "Sexyy for President."

Jaelani Turner-Williams649 days ago
brigade fall 2024
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Nike x Nigo, ASAP Rocky x Puma, and More

Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70, Gentle Monster x Tekken 8, JiyongKim x Clarks Wallabee Cup, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park659 days ago
Style

Chief Keef Partners With Ed Hardy for New UNKNOWN London Collaboration

The 12-piece collection features 'Glo Gang' inspired imagery and Ed Hardy's signature logo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams901 days ago
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Style

How Did We Get a J.R. Smith Tattoo T-Shirt?

The history of tattoos and fashion coming together, and why we can now wear J.R. Smith’s bare chest over our own.

Tyler Watamanuk3671 days ago
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Style

Sailor Jerry vs. Ed Hardy: Who Tattooed Harder?

Find out which legendary tattoo artist comes out on top, Sailor Jerry or Ed Hardy.

Caitlin LoPilato3855 days ago
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Style

RIP Christian Audigier: Remember These Rappers Who Loved Ed Hardy?

Let's take a walk down memory lane.

Angel Diaz4026 days ago
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Style

How Christian Audigier Hacked Celebrity Style and Created a Gaudy, Multi-Million Dollar Fashion Universe

The recently passed creative force between Von Dutch and Ed Hardy leaves behind an unexpected fashion legacy.

Jian DeLeon4026 days ago

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