Eclipse

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Solar eclipse with bright corona visible and starburst effect to one side
Life

Mexican TV Station Accidentally Shows Pair of Testicles During Eclipse Broadcast

There’s nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the balls.

Alex Ocho830 days ago
man holds eclipse glasses
Life

Eclipse 2024: Data Shows Sadly Predictable Increase in Google Searches About Eye Damage

The next chance for total solar eclipse action in the contiguous United States won't be until 2044.

Trace William Cowen830 days ago
Man in blazer over graphic tee at music event, with a solar eclipse graphic on right side
Music

Defiant Joey Badass Vows to Look at Solar Eclipse Again But Will He Wear Protective Glasses?

Someone check on Joey. Back in 2017, rumors spread that the '1999' rapper suffered eye damage from looking at that year's eclipse.

tara mahadevan831 days ago
Partial solar eclipse against a dark sky
Life

New York Inmates Sue Department of Corrections for Scheduling Lockdown During Solar Eclipse

The inmates stated a mandatory lockdown keeping them from viewing the eclipse is a violation of their constitutional religious rights.

Mark Elibert836 days ago

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