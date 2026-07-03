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From go-to favorites like StockX and conventions to newcomers like TikTok and WhatNot, here’s an updated guide on reselling sneakers and the best places to sell shoes.Matt Welty
After losing to eBay in a legal fight over $98K Nikes, the Mofos are launching a sneaker NFT auction to raise awareness about Big Tech consumer policies.Calum Marsh
We chat with eBay's Head of Sneakers to find out the best-selling sneakers in Canada, the most expensive kicks ever bought by a Canadian & how to start sellingAlex Nino Gheciu
eBay Australia has recently made the Authenticity Guarantee available for Australian buyers. With no stress of potentially copping fakes, here's what to cop.Complex Australia