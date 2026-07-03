Ebay Sneaker Auctions

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Sneakers

eBay Is Bringing Sneaker Authentication to Canada in a Bid for Resale Dominance

Mark Flaa, eBay’s Director of Sneakers, tells us how the move will empower Canadian sneakerheads and give eBay an edge in the sneaker resale game.

Josh Walker1921 days ago
briony off white
Sneakers

Briony Douglas on Sneaker Art and the Pains of Copping in Canada

The Toronto-based visual artist reimagines the sneakerhead archetype in 2020 via elegance, sophistication, and weirdness.

Calum Marsh2182 days ago
Dame Dash WE tv
Music

Dame Dash Clarifies ‘Bubblegum’ Claims of Selling His Sneakers on Ebay

Dame chalks it up to the owners of a storage unit he forgot about for the last 13 years.

Omar Burgess3220 days ago
yeezy being sold that could be justin bieber's
Music

You Can Buy Justin Bieber's Right Yeezy Sneaker If You Have Thousands of Dollars to Spare

Justin Bieber tossed his Yeezy sneakers into a crowd in Frankfurt, Germany, and the right shoe is available for purchase on eBay for thousands of dollars.

Kyle Neubeck3307 days ago
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Sneakers

ASAP Bari's VLONE x Nike Air Force 1 is Selling For More Than $90,000 on eBay

It's going to take a lot of money to own the VLONE x Nike Air Force 1.

Amir Ismael3539 days ago
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Sneakers

People Spent Over $1.5 Million on the Air Jordan XII "The Master" on eBay Last Quarter

Plus more details on 2016's most valuable sneakers.

Riley Jones3740 days ago
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Sneakers

These Air Jordan Xs Signed By Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield Just Sold for More Than $5,000

Nike auctioned 10 pairs of the Air Jordan X "Grimm" for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation.

Amir Ismael3741 days ago
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Sneakers

This Pair of Air Jordan XII "Wings" Are Going For $70,000 on eBay

An eBay auction shows a pair of Air Jordan XII "Wings" are going for $70k.

Amir Ismael3759 days ago
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Sneakers

This New Sneakers App Guarantees to Sell Your Sneakers in 90 Minutes

The new Flip app allows sneakerheads to buy and sell rare kicks fast with 90-minute auctions.

Amir Ismael3787 days ago
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Sneakers

The Kobe Bryant x Air Jordan I-XXX Set Sold for Over $240,000

A whopping $240K was the final selling price for the Kobe Bryant x Air Jordan I-XXX set.

Rajah Allarey3807 days ago
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Sneakers

You'll Have to Pay at Least $100,000 to Own the Kobe Bryant x Air Jordan Set

Bidding for the Kobe Bryant x Air Jordan Set starts off at a cool $100,000.

Rajah Allarey3808 days ago
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Sneakers

These Autographed Original "Bordeaux" Air Jordan VIIs Are For Sale

These autographed original "Bordeaux" Air Jordan VIIs are for sale.

Amir Ismael3814 days ago
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Sneakers

You Can Buy This Signed Pair of Michael Jordan's Personal Sneakers For $10,000

A signed pair of Air Jordan XVIIs made for Michael Jordan are for sale.

Amir Ismael3828 days ago
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