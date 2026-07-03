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How to Get Waves: With Guapdad 4000 | Complex News
Learn how to get IMMACULATE waves from the wave master himself, Guapdadd 4000. The Bay Area rapper so graciously imparts his wave wisdom upon us as he gives us a step-by-step tutorial on proper wave maintenance. Oh! And his album 1176 is out everywhere!
Complex1947 days ago