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Drake wearing a black leather jacket, standing in a crowded event, looking to the side.
Music

Drake Says He’ll Release New Solo Album ‘When the Time Is Right’

Drizzy, who is currently on tour in Australia, hasn't released a solo album since 'For All the Dogs' in 2023.

Alex Ocho528 days ago
Two images side by side: DDG wearing a patterned sweater with chains, and Drake smiling in a dark jacket.
Music

DDG Says He's a Loyal Fan of Drake: 'I Could Never Switch Up'

DDG says Drizzy's music helped him through both good and difficult times.

Mark Elibert543 days ago
Music

Drake Announces New Album With Poetry Book

Drake is not only dropping a book. He’s also releasing an album.

Abel Shifferaw1120 days ago
Music

EvilGiane Talks the Making of “Hillbillies,” Sending Beats to Drake, and More

The lead producer of New York rap collective Surf Gang EvilGiane chats with Complex about the making of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s latest single “Hillbillies,” sending beats to Drake, the evolution of sample drill, and more.

Jordan Rose1139 days ago
Everything We Know About a Potential Drake and Future Collab Album
Music

Everything We Know About a Potential Drake and Future Collab Album

As we get closer and closer to a potential drop of the sequel to the Drake and Future's collaborative album; here's everything you need to know.

Complex2348 days ago
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