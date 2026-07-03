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In 2026, we are expecting big rap releases from Drake, Playboi Carti, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Reference tracks from Drake keep leaking online. The leaks highlight a tension that is at the center of rap’s ever changing relationship with reference tracks and ghostwriting.Trey Alston
There’s a lot to unpack in Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams.” Here’s a thorough analysis.Jordan Rose
<i>“Humble back in 2012, now I give arrogant bars.” A look at how Drake achieves his most energized and creative offerings of 2023.</i>Jordan Rose