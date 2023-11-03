Don Omar is returning to his roots.

On Friday, November 3, the Puerto Rican superstar came through with his “Sandunga” single and its official video. The track was produced by his longtime collaborators Luny Tunes (Francisco Saldaña and Víctor Cabrera), and marked his reunion with the Grammy-winning reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel.

“Collaborating on this track with Wisin & Yandel and Luny Tunes has been a wish of mine for a long time” Omar said in a press release. “Not only did we revisit our musical origins, but the outcome speaks for itself. Given our shared history, the creative synergy was seamless. Get ready for ‘SANDUNGA’; it’s the best reggaeton track in recent times.”