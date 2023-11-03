Don Omar is returning to his roots.
On Friday, November 3, the Puerto Rican superstar came through with his “Sandunga” single and its official video. The track was produced by his longtime collaborators Luny Tunes (Francisco Saldaña and Víctor Cabrera), and marked his reunion with the Grammy-winning reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel.
“Collaborating on this track with Wisin & Yandel and Luny Tunes has been a wish of mine for a long time” Omar said in a press release. “Not only did we revisit our musical origins, but the outcome speaks for itself. Given our shared history, the creative synergy was seamless. Get ready for ‘SANDUNGA’; it’s the best reggaeton track in recent times.”
He continued: “With this track, we’ve successfully captured a significant facet of urban culture, showcasing the diverse musical influences that have contributed to the genre’s evolution. This song not only resonates with its audience, but it beckons them to dance and relish the experience, harkening back to the roots of reggaeton when it was, quite simply, ‘SANDUNGA.’”
The song is part of the rapper/singer’s Don Omar Presenta Back to Reggaeton EP, which arrived less than five months after Omar dropped his Forever King album. The EP was released under the Sugar Cream Music banner, and features tracks like “MTKBRA” with Yomo, “TICSQLO” featuring Lyan, and “Mamacita” with El Yman y Lennox.