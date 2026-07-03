November's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From IShowSpeed’s $29,000 Ronaldo Watch to Lil Baby’s $600,000 Chain
Featured
Style
IShowSpeed, Lil Baby, and Central Cee were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in November 2024. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano
Denver’s aggressive trade will have major ramifications. We broke down the winners and the losers of the deal that landed Russell Wilson with the Broncos.Ian Wharton
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks his goals for the upcoming NFL season, potential of DK Metcalf, new Fanatics deal, and more.Mike DeStefano
Haligonian rappers DK and Ghettosocks talked to Complex Canada about their new album 'Listen to the Masters' and working with rap legend CL Smooth.Kyle Mullin