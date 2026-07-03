Dk-Metcalf

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Normani attends the The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 29, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Normani Covers New 'Sports Illustrated Swimwear,' Confirms Upcoming Music

The vocalist hit Florida's Captiva Island for the sultry SI Swimwear photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams163 days ago
DK Metcalf with his custom Greg Yuna-designed Juicy Drop Pop jewelry.
Style

DK Metcalf Wears Custom $200,000 Greg Yuna-Designed Juicy Drop Pop Chain

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver called the collaboration "a natural fit" because of his investment in Bazooka Candy Brands.

Joe Price600 days ago
Sports

DK Metcalf's Daily Diet Consists of One Meal, One Coffee, and Several Bags of Candy

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks star is already one of the best receivers in the league.

Brad Callas1093 days ago
dk metcalf seattle seahawks
Sports

DK Metcalf and Shannon Sharpe Are Taking Shots at Each Other Over Late-Game Play on 'Sunday Night Football'

DK Metcalf responded to criticism from Shannon Sharpe regarding a late-game decision he made during a game between the Seahawks and Steelers.

Joe Price1734 days ago

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