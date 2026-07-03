DJ Shadow

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Barny Fletcher
Music

Premiere: Barny Fletcher Has "Found It" With New DJ Shadow-Produced Single

A big and bouncy hip-hop banger for the sunshine.

James Keith2615 days ago
Nas and DJ Shadow "Systematic"
Music

Nas and DJ Shadow Join Forces on "Systematic"

Nas and DJ shadow release their "Systematic" collaboration, expected to land on the 'Silicon Valley' soundtrack.

Joshua Espinoza3375 days ago
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Music

Run the Jewels and DJ Shadow Perform "Nobody Speak" on ‘The Tonight Show’

Run the Jewels joined DJ Shadow to perform “Nobody Speak” on ‘The Tonight Show' on Tuesday.

Shawn Setaro3685 days ago
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Music

Premiere: DJ Shadow and G Jones Call on EPROM to Rework Their Nite School Klik Track "Nice Nightmares"

EPROM lends his maniacal ear to a track from DJ Shadow and G Jones' Nite School Klik EP.

Khal4057 days ago
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dj shadow liquid amber ep
Music

Listen to DJ Shadow's New EP, "The Liquid Amber"

So DJ Shadow has a new EP. It's his first official release in two years and it feels like there is no better time for him to return as a lot of the bass music that is coming out these days owes an enormous debt to his early output. We live in a era where there is a generation of producers who have clearly been influenced by his work and a generation of listeners (like myself) who have been primed for this sound by spending many a night smoking lots of weed listening to Entroducing...

walmerc4357 days ago
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DJ Shadow & Bleep Bloop - "Blast Off"

There's nothing that can further confirm one as being at the leading (dare I say the bleeding) edge of forward thinking American bass music than a cos

walmerc4377 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.

khrisd4723 days ago
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Music

Listen to DJ Shadow's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

A few weeks ago, DJ Shadow brought his "all basses covered" sound to Diplo & Friends, giving us a cavalcade of bass music stylings in his hour-long guest mix. He mixed in a number of his own productions alongside bits from Cashmere Cat, Housemeister, Bassnectar, DJ Rashad, and many others. Proper crate digging on this one, highlighting that a great DJ doesn't need to stick to one genre to keep your ass shaking.

khrisd4728 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.

khrisd4752 days ago
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machinedrum eyesdontlie dj shadow rmx
Music

Machinedrum - "Eyesdontlie (DJ Shadow Remix)"

One track that I'm loving but hadn't gotten up on the site was Machinedrum's "Eyesdontlie." There's something about the moody number, with its hypnoti

khrisd4756 days ago

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