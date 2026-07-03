DJ Hoodboi

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You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Chris Brown - "Loyal (Hoodboi Remix)"

Jersey club and trap hybrids are amazing. Hoodboi is especially talented in making those exactly. Last week we showed you the first installment from t

jakel4349 days ago
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Download the Athletixx All-Stars Mixtape Vol. 1

Cliques are all over dance music. They often overlap in members and in sonic styles, but each one still retains it's own unique identity. DJ Hoodboi,

jakel4357 days ago
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Fool's Gold Celebrates 2014 Draft Picks With New BitTorrent Bundle

Over the last few months, Fool's Gold has been announcing a number of signings to their imprint, including forthcoming releases from DJ Hoodboi, Salva

khrisd4370 days ago
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T-Pain - "Bartender (DJ Hoodboi Remix)"

When I look back at some of the hallmark characterizations of the Jersey club's international takeover wave, the one thing that truly stands out to me is the continued use of delectable and infectious '00s pop-infused R&B samples. The mysterious DJ Hoodboi has been on that tip for a while and his latest is just another in that line of hawt beats. Remixing the insta-classic T-Pain single "Bartender," Hoodboi breathes new life into a song that we're always happy to hear.

jakel4442 days ago
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Future - "Honest (DJ Hoodboi & Arnold Remix)"

One thing that's cool to me about Jersey club is the vibes it can bring to any given tune. And as he's a bit of a polarizing figure in the current mo

brenttactic4547 days ago
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Download Hoodboi & Falcons' "Happy Ending Fridays" Mix

Here's a nice little DJ mix from Hoodboi & Falcons to get weekend started. It's pretty sexy comprising mostly club and bass interpretations of rnb mus

walmerc4551 days ago
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Falcons & DJ Hoodboi - "Tick Tock"

It looks like we won't ever be able to shake this "tick tock" sample. Ressurected on a massive level with Brillz and ETC!ETC!'s "New Jack Swoop," old

nappy4664 days ago
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Listen to DJ Hoodboi's Mad Decent x PizzaSlime Mixtape

The final Mad Decent Block Parties for 2013 go down this weekend in California, and Mad Decent linked up with PizzaSlime for a special t-shirt/tattoo

khrisd4690 days ago

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