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You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.khrisd
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Lil Baby, Young Thug, $NOT, Stormzy, Juice WRLD, Marshmello, Central Cee, MAVI, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music this week was provided by artists like Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch, and several others.Jordan Rose
Complex's best new music includes songs from NAV, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Doe Boy, G Herbo, Glorilla, Latto, JT, Ari Lennox, and many more.Jessica Mckinney