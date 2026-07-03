Hilltop Hoods

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Latest Stories

Music

Hilltop Hoods just Sold Out Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena

"The biggest Australian Hip Hop show ever"

Chad Freeman3743 days ago
Music

Hilltop Hoods Announce Brand New "Restrung" Album And 2016 Tour

The Hoods have teamed up with the Adelaide Symphony orchestra for some brand new reworkings of their recent material.

Dan Pardalis3880 days ago

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