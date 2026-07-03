Hoodboi

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Jesse Slayter Cooked Up a Triumphant Remix of Hoodboi & Lido's "Palm Reader"

Jesse Slayter ups the ante with his new take on Hoodboi and Lido's collaboration "Palm Reader."

Khal3949 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Hoodboi Shares "Palm Reader" f/ Lido and Announces New EP

Hoodboi's EP will be released later this month.

edwinortiz4152 days ago
falcons loosies
Music

Falcons Gives Away 13 "Loosies"

This is the best time of year for electronic music fans, trust. You're (hopefully) getting a fire set of headphones from your moms to rock to your fav

khrisd4221 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Hoodboi's "Christmas In Jersey" EP

We're going to go ahead and assume that this wasn't planned: last night, Trippy Turtle dropped a special gift last night in the form of "Christmas In

khrisd4221 days ago
hoodboi
Music

Leaf ft. Iamsu! - "Time (Hoodboi Remix)"

Androids, you might know Hoodboi best for his Jersey club sound, but don't be mistaken; that's not all he does. The California-based producer recently

jakel4375 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App