Hood By Air

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A model is seen in a new
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UGG and Shayne Oliver Partner on Fall/Winter Capsule

UGG and Shayne Oliver are set to launch a new capsule collection next month featuring futuristically reimagined takes on familiar footwear silhouettes.

Trace William Cowen1332 days ago
dsm
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Dover Street Market Announces 'When We All Vote' Collection f/ Collabs With Virgil Abloh, Marc Jacobs, and More

Dover Street Market joins the awareness-raising efforts of others in the fashion industry with the launch of a new collabs-stacked collection.

Trace William Cowen2123 days ago
hba
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Hood by Air Reflects on Legacy With New Museum Capsule

Shayne Oliver announced the iconic brand's return earlier this summer, detailing the new four-pronged approach that includes legacy-honoring Museum capsules.

Trace William Cowen2164 days ago
hba
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How Hood By Air Is Making a Comeback (UPDATE)

Shayne Oliver said the time was right to reimagine the brand because “even now, gentrification leaves no physical spaces for new, influential ideas."

Trace William Cowen2195 days ago
Rihanna's Best Outfits
Style

The Best Rihanna Outfits

Whether it's the infamous CFDA Awards naked dress or her iconic street style, here's Rihanna's best outfits and style evolution over the years.

Aria Hughes2297 days ago
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Hood By Air End of Decade
Style

How Hood By Air Changed Fashion in the 2010s

For the 2010s, Hood By Air defined how luxury started to embrace streetwear. Here's how the brand changed the decade.

Aria Hughes2430 days ago
The Most Important Fashion Pieces of the 2010s
Style

The Most Important Fashion Pieces of the 2010s

The best items in fashion and streetwear that defined each year of the 2010s decade, including Off-White x Nike, Kith Mercer pants, Thrasher hoodies and more.

Lei Takanashi2432 days ago
shayne
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HBA's Shayne Oliver and Ian Isiah Talk Been Trill, Dodging Fyre Fest, and More in Rare Interview

The esteemed Kerwin Frost landed a coveted sit-down with Shayne and Ian that's definitely worth watching in full.

Trace William Cowen2621 days ago
Kanye West
Sneakers

Kanye West Says He's 'Fighting' to Be Adidas' Creative Director

During a recent interview with Hood By Air founder Shayne Oliver, Kanye West spoke on how he was been 'fighting' to be Adidas' creative director.

Mike DeStefano2697 days ago
hba
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Kanye Interviews Hood by Air Founder Shayne Oliver About Relaunch

Shayne Oliver's Hood by Air is back, complete with a Kanye West-conducted interview and some ideas on materialism.

Trace William Cowen2697 days ago
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New York Fashion Week, Brought to You by Pornhub, 'Minions,' and White Castle

As more designers crowd onto the NYFW calendar, unexpected sponsors help make runway shows a reality.

Mikelle Street3592 days ago
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Hood By Air's New York Fashion Week Show Was Sponsored by PornHub

Hood By Air's New York Fashion Week show was sponsored by PornHub.

Morgan Baskin3596 days ago
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How Did We Get a J.R. Smith Tattoo T-Shirt?

The history of tattoos and fashion coming together, and why we can now wear J.R. Smith’s bare chest over our own.

Tyler Watamanuk3670 days ago
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Hood By Air and Barneys New York Created Hyper-Realistic Silicone Mannequins for a New Display

Hood By Air recreated six models and muses from the Spring/Summer 2016 show as silicone sculptures for a new display.

Alexis Castro3762 days ago

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