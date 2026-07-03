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12 States Sue to Block Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Pop Culture

12 States Sue to Stop $110B Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

Why 12 attorneys general say the Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery mega-merger is a threat to competition, creators, and your wallet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Over 1,000 Hollywood Names Sign Petition to Block Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger
Pop Culture

Hollywood A-Listers Rally to Stop $111B Paramount–Warner Bros. Merger

Over 1,000 actors, directors, and crew say the mega-deal will kill jobs, crush mid-budget films, and hand even more power to a few media giants.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Paramount's $110B Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Raises Concerns After Arab Sovereign Funds Disclosure
Pop Culture

Paramount’s $110B Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Faces Scrutiny Over Gulf Funding

Paramount’s $110B Warner Bros. Discovery deal is facing scrutiny after disclosures revealed $24B in financing from Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago
Netflix Prepares All-Cash Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Paramount Lawsuit
Pop Culture

Netflix Prepares All-Cash Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Paramount Lawsuit

The streaming giant is weighing a revised bid for Warner Bros. Discovery as Paramount escalates its legal challenge.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Paramount Submits New Hostile Offer to Warner Bros. Discovery, With Larry Ellison Guaranteeing $40B
Pop Culture

Paramount Goes Hostile Again With New Warner Bros. Discovery Bid Backed by Larry Ellison

Paramount has escalated its hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery with new financing details, including a personal guarantee from Larry Ellison.

Bernadette Giacomazzo208 days ago
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Paramount Makes $77.9B 'Hostile Bid' for Warner Bros. Discovery Following Netflix Deal
Pop Culture

Paramount Makes $77.9B 'Hostile Bid' for Warner Bros. Discovery Following Netflix Deal

The offer from the Skydance-owned streamer comes just days after Netflix paid $72B for Warner Bros. Discovery's assets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Netflix Wins Bidding War for Warner Bros. Discovery, Will Begin Exclusive Deal Talks
Pop Culture

Netflix Wins Bidding War for Warner Bros. Discovery, Will Begin Exclusive Deal Talks

Netflix has emerged with the winning bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, and the two companies are entering exclusive negotiations on a potential deal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
Smiling man in an orange shirt beside a promo poster for "Quiet On Set," a documentary on kids' TV
Pop Culture

Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc Producers

The TV producer alleges that the docuseries falsely implicates him as a child abuser.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
George R. R. Martin stands at fictional Winterfell Castle.
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Shows Impacted by 'Changes at HBO Max'

George R.R. Martin revealed that projects associated with the franchise have been impacted by the changes for HBO's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Jose Martinez1297 days ago
Warner Bros. Discovery logo is displayed with the HBO Max and Discovery Plus logos.
Pop Culture

HBO and Discovery's Joint Streaming Service May Be Named 'Max'

Warner Bros. Discovery executives are reportedly in favor of the name Max when the impending HBO Max and Discovery+ merger comes this spring.

Jose Martinez1321 days ago
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Cast of Degrassi: Next Generation celebrate their 100th Episode
Pop Culture

HBO Max Pulls the Plug on 'Degrassi' Reboot as Warner CEO Says Developing Projects 'At Any Cost Is Over'

The reboot was announced at the top of the year, and was expected to debut sometime in 2023. It was among a slew of cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Joshua Espinoza1352 days ago
Leslie Grace at 2021 Costume Institute Benefit
Pop Culture

'Batgirl' Star Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Shelved HBO Max Film

‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace shared behind-the-scenes footage from the canceled DC film, which was scheduled to be released on HBO Max later this year.

Brad Callas1391 days ago
A screenshot from the trailer for Discovery+'s Armie Hammer documentary
Pop Culture

Discovery+ Unveils Trailer for Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer'

Discovery+ has debuted the first trailer for House of Hammer, a documentary series focused on the accusations of abuse against Armie Hammer.

Joe Price1438 days ago
DC is trying to model itself after Marvel now
Pop Culture

DC to ‘Reset’ With 10-Year Plan Warner CEO Calls ‘Very Similar’ to Marvel’s

After Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to shelve 'Batgirl,' the company announced it has reset its strategy for DC properties with a 10-year plan.

Joe Price1443 days ago
HBO Max and Discovery+ to combine
Pop Culture

HBO Max and Discovery+ Officially Merging Into Single Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Thursday to combine its platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service going forward.

Brad Callas1444 days ago
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Armie Hammer photographed in 2019
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer and His Family to Be Focus of True Crime Special From Discovery+ and ID

The special, currently with the title of 'House of Hammer,' is set to follow the “dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer family dynasty,” and the 2021 allegations.

Brenton Blanchet1522 days ago

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