Digital Underground

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Producer Cleetis Mack arrives at the Smooth Pre-BET party at Club A.D. on June 23, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Digital Underground Member Cleetis Mack Reportedly Dies

Mack joined the legendary Oakland hip-hop group in 1993.

Joe Price81 days ago
shock g
Music

Oakland to Honor Shock G With Celebration of Life

The late Digital Underground rapper and Tupac affiliate is being honored by the city on Aug. 21 with a day-long celebration of life, according to TMZ.

Brenton Blanchet1806 days ago
shock-g
Music

Shock G's Cause of Death Announced

Digital Underground founding member Shock G’s cause of death has been revealed, months after the rap pioneer was found dead in a hotel room at age 57.

Joe Price1864 days ago
shock-g-letter
Music

Shock G Describes Early Days of Hip-Hop in Unpublished Essay

Writer Rob Tannenbaum explained that while he was interviewing the late Shock G for a book, the emcee emailed Tannenbaum an unpublished essay.

tara mahadevan1911 days ago
Shock G
Music

Shock G of Digital Underground Dead at 57

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J announced Shock G's death via IG on Thursday: 'Long live shock G aka Humpty Hump ... Rest In Peace my Brotha ..."

Joshua Espinoza1913 days ago
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