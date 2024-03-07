Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I’m Busy' Headlining Tour

Joyner Lucas will hit the road for his Not Now I'm Busy headlining tour this summer. The tour follows his upcoming album of the same name, slated to release on Mar. 22.

With support from artists Millyz and Dax, Lucas' tour kicks off on May 11 at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis, continuing for another 24 dates until its Jun. 22 conclusion at Joyner Fest at DCU Center in Worcester, Massachussetts. General tickets go on sale on Lucas' website starting Friday, Mar. 8 at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Mar. 6 until Thursday, Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

While we wait for Not Now I'm Busy, Lucas recently dropped the Conway the Machine-assisted single, "Sticks & Stones."