Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I’m Busy' Headlining Tour

With support from Millyz and Dax, the tour begins on May 11 and ends on June 22.

Mar 07, 2024
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for The Orchard

Joyner Lucas will hit the road for his Not Now I'm Busy headlining tour this summer. The tour follows his upcoming album of the same name, slated to release on Mar. 22.

With support from artists Millyz and Dax, Lucas' tour kicks off on May 11 at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis, continuing for another 24 dates until its Jun. 22 conclusion at Joyner Fest at DCU Center in Worcester, Massachussetts. General tickets go on sale on Lucas' website starting Friday, Mar. 8 at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Mar. 6 until Thursday, Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

While we wait for Not Now I'm Busy, Lucas recently dropped the Conway the Machine-assisted single, "Sticks & Stones."

Twitter: @JoynerLucas

Check out the full list of dates below.

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit

May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley's South Side Ballroom

June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA - Mainstage

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

