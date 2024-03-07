Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I’m Busy' Headlining Tour

Joyner Lucas will hit the road for his Not Now I'm Busy headlining tour this summer. The tour follows his upcoming album of the same name, slated to release on Mar. 22.
With support from artists Millyz and Dax, Lucas' tour kicks off on May 11 at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis, continuing for another 24 dates until its Jun. 22 conclusion at Joyner Fest at DCU Center in Worcester, Massachussetts. General tickets go on sale on Lucas' website starting Friday, Mar. 8 at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Mar. 6 until Thursday, Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.
While we wait for Not Now I'm Busy, Lucas recently dropped the Conway the Machine-assisted single, "Sticks & Stones."
Check out the full list of dates below.
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit
May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley's South Side Ballroom
June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA - Mainstage
June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center