David Gordon Green

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Halloween Ends gets a trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’

The 13th overall installment in the decades-strong ‘Halloween’ franchise sees David Gordon Green again in the director’s chair after last year's 'Kills.'

Trace William Cowen1459 days ago
james franco seth rogen
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Reveals Why Sony Turned Down 'Pineapple Express 2'

While 2008's action-comedy 'Pineapple Express' was a modest hit at the box office and a critical success, Seth Rogen says Sony turned down a sequel.

Joe Price2175 days ago
jamie lee curtis
Pop Culture

'Halloween 2' Will Reportedly Begin Filming This Fall With Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

The sequel to the acclaimed 2018 reboot will reportedly hit theaters Oct. 16, 2020.

Hannah Lifshutz2585 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween
Pop Culture

'Halloween' Reboot Set to Double Franchise's Opening Weekend Record

The return of Michael Myers could rake in more than $70 million its opening weekend.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2831 days ago
halloween trailer 2
Pop Culture

Watch the Latest 'Halloween' Reboot Trailer

The reboot of John Carpenter's classic 1978 slasher film hits theaters nationwide on Oct. 19, 2018. Prepare for fall with the Jamie Lee Curtis-centric second trailer now.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2873 days ago
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Michael Myers Jamie Lee Curtis
Pop Culture

Watch the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Halloween’

The direct sequel to the 1978 original has all the right pedigree, with this first trailer confirming what we all wished for—a classic 'Halloween' film.

Marco Margaritoff2962 days ago
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Pop Culture

SXSW: Nicolas Cage Remembers the Time He and Johnny Depp Split a Bottle of Tequila

Also, he's seen all of those memes online. He's not a fan.

MattBarone4513 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Gordon Green's Remake Of "Suspiria" Begins Shooting This September

Are you ready for more Technicolor madness?

Jason Serafino5212 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: JB Smoove Talks "The Sitter", Making Action Movies With Matt Damon, And Bringing The Ruckus

The animated actor also speaks on learning from Jonah Hill and improvising with Larry David on the <em>Curb Your Enthusiasm</em> set.

ShantÃ© Cosme5336 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "Take Shelter" Writer-Director Jeff Nichols Talks Michael Shannon's Softer Side And Nature's Wrath

The Arkansas-born filmmaker breaks down one of the year's best psychological thrillers.

MattBarone5405 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: This Clip For "The Sitter" Makes Us Never Want To Have Children

David Gordon Green is back with an army of soul-crushing brats.

Jason Serafino5415 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: David Gordon Green Talks His Much Desired "Suspiria" Remake

The director of <em>Pineapple Express</em> and <em>Your Highness</em> details his plans for the Italian occult classic.

MattBarone5429 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

House Calls: Cleverness Gets Slain In "Your Highness", Not Dragons

This week's slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes <em>Paul</em>, <em>Super</em>, and <em>Jumping The Broom</em>.

MattBarone5457 days ago
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