Featured
Sometimes jokes are taken as serious statements, for whatever reason, resulting in content of this variety. Either way, the reactions are piling up.Trace William Cowen
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Paul Rudd, Olivia Wilde, and Anna Kendrick lead the festival's second day of winning flicks.MattBarone
The filmmaker behind Danny McBride and James Franco's new mythical comedy cites the film's biggest influences.MattBarone