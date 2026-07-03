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Footage Shows Loose Truck Tire Causing Another Vehicle to Flip on California Freeway
No serious were reported in the crash, which was captured in dash cam footage by a nearby Tesla driver. It's not known why the tire detached from the truck.
Detroit Cops Under Investigation Over Video Appearing to Show Them Fleeing Scene of Drive-By
Two Detroit police officers are currently under investigation over dash-cam footage that appears to show them fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting.
Newly Released Dash Cam Video Shows Violent Arrest of Chief Allan Adam
An investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team remains ongoing into the arrest, which included the use of a chokehold.
Video of 6ix9ine's Alleged Kidnapping Surfaces
Thursday, Tekashi 6ix9ine will once again take the witness stand.
Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Says Smell of Weed Made Him Fear for His Life
The police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile says the smell of weed made him fear for his life.
Wild Video Shows Plane Crash That Pilot Survived Without Injury
A dash cam captured a small plane's crash near a busy street in Mukilteo, Washington Tuesday. The pilot and passenger were not injured.
Watch: A Giant Flaming Blue Fireball Meteor Crashed Into Lake Michigan on Monday Morning
A giant flaming blue fireball meteor crashed into Lake Michigan on Monday morning.
Dashcam Video Shows the Moment a Deer Collides With a Police Cruiser Before Reportedly Brushing It Off, Walking Away
The officers shared the footage to provide an example of how to react safely when a deer leaps into the road.
Dashcam Footage Captures the Terrifying Arrival of a Meteor in Thailand
Though many have speculated that the terrifying bright light might have been some form of extraterrestrial interference, scientists beg to differ.
Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Shows Typhoon Soudelor Tornado Ravaging Taiwan
Typhoon Soudelor slammed Taiwan with 100 mph winds and over 50 inches of rain.
Watch: Shocking Dashcam Footage of Taiwanese Plane Crash
23 dead after 58 person plane crashes in Taiwan River.
Dashcam Footage Captures a Cop Jamming Out to Taylor Swift
Probably not spontaneous, but definitely hilarious.
NOMZ: Russian Sinkhole Tries to Eat Cars in Traffic Jam
A russian sinkhole attempts to swallow up cars stuck in a traffic jam.
Dash Cam Catches Car Spontaneously Combusting
Surprisingly it's not in Russia.
Woman Accidentally Flips Her Car and Stays Surprisingly Calm While Doing It (Video)
She's obviously got ice water in her veins.
Cops Fire on a Minivan Full of Kids After a Traffic Stop Gone Wrong
Some cops shouldn't have guns.
Dashcam Footage Shows What It's Like to Crash Off a Bridge and Land in a River
This looks intentional.
A Truck Takes Out a Car After Blowing a Tire in Taiwan (Video)
Wrong place at the wrong time.