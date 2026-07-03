Dash Cam

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Latest Stories

California freeway crash caught on dash cam pictured
Life

Footage Shows Loose Truck Tire Causing Another Vehicle to Flip on California Freeway

No serious were reported in the crash, which was captured in dash cam footage by a nearby Tesla driver. It's not known why the tire detached from the truck.

Trace William Cowen1208 days ago
A drive-by shooting takes place in Detroit
Life

Detroit Cops Under Investigation Over Video Appearing to Show Them Fleeing Scene of Drive-By

Two Detroit police officers are currently under investigation over dash-cam footage that appears to show them fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting.

Gavin Evans1815 days ago
cbc
Life

Newly Released Dash Cam Video Shows Violent Arrest of Chief Allan Adam

An investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team remains ongoing into the arrest, which included the use of a chokehold.

Trace William Cowen2227 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

Video of 6ix9ine's Alleged Kidnapping Surfaces

Thursday, Tekashi 6ix9ine will once again take the witness stand.

Trace William Cowen2494 days ago
Philando Castile
Life

Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Says Smell of Weed Made Him Fear for His Life

The police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile says the smell of weed made him fear for his life.

Kyle Neubeck3313 days ago
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plane
Life

Wild Video Shows Plane Crash That Pilot Survived Without Injury

A dash cam captured a small plane's crash near a busy street in Mukilteo, Washington Tuesday. The pilot and passenger were not injured.

Trace William Cowen3362 days ago
A meteor crashes into Lake Michigan
Life

Watch: A Giant Flaming Blue Fireball Meteor Crashed Into Lake Michigan on Monday Morning

A giant flaming blue fireball meteor crashed into Lake Michigan on Monday morning.

Gavin Evans3447 days ago
Pop Culture

Dashcam Video Shows the Moment a Deer Collides With a Police Cruiser Before Reportedly Brushing It Off, Walking Away

The officers shared the footage to provide an example of how to react safely when a deer leaps into the road.

Trace William Cowen3881 days ago
complex image not available
Pop Culture

Dashcam Footage Captures the Terrifying Arrival of a Meteor in Thailand

Though many have speculated that the terrifying bright light might have been some form of extraterrestrial interference, scientists beg to differ.

Trace William Cowen3965 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Shows Typhoon Soudelor Tornado Ravaging Taiwan

Typhoon Soudelor slammed Taiwan with 100 mph winds and over 50 inches of rain.

Trace William Cowen3994 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch: Shocking Dashcam Footage of Taiwanese Plane Crash

23 dead after 58 person plane crashes in Taiwan River.

James Tennent4182 days ago
Music

Dashcam Footage Captures a Cop Jamming Out to Taylor Swift

Probably not spontaneous, but definitely hilarious.

ianservantes4199 days ago
Sports

NOMZ: Russian Sinkhole Tries to Eat Cars in Traffic Jam

A russian sinkhole attempts to swallow up cars stuck in a traffic jam.

Zach Doell4453 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Dash Cam Catches Car Spontaneously Combusting

Surprisingly it's not in Russia.

ianservantes4573 days ago
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