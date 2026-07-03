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Paige Bueckers in a pink outfit walks confidently in a hallway with "MINNESOTA" on the wall, followed by another person in a black shirt.
Style

Paige Bueckers Wears Dapper Dan-Designed Tunnel Fit

The Dallas Wings star sported a fit in Sherwin-Williams' new "Loneliest Color."

Jaelani Turner-Williams423 days ago
Shirt King Phade in a cap and graphic t-shirt sits in a room filled with colorful artwork, looking intently at the camera.
Style

How Shirt King Phade Airbrushed the Beginning of Streetwear

NY native Edwin 'Phade' Sacasa is literally living in the archive of hip-hop and street artistry.

Dori Walker463 days ago
Three individuals in stylish outfits: a man in striped overalls and red hat, a woman in a fitted dress at an awards event, and a woman in a gray suit.
Style

2025 Met Gala: André 3000, Doechii, and Ayo Edebiri Among This Year’s Host Committee Members

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Trace William Cowen529 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dapper Dan attends the Old Navy and The Cut Host 90's Throwback Party at Webster Hall on September 09, 2024 in New York City.
Style

Dapper Dan Talks Black-Owned Luxury Fashion Brands, 'Lost' DEI Initiatives

The fashion legend discussed "mistakes" that brands have made involving Black consumers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams546 days ago
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portrait by Jean-Andre Antoine
Style

Street Photographer Jean-Andre Antoine Recounts His Portraits of A$AP Ferg, Spike Lee, and More

Ahead of his show opening at Fotografiska, the Harlem-born photographer looks back on his most memorable moments capturing the essence of New York—its people.

Zito Madu711 days ago
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Fear of God Athletics, Supreme Camo Box Logos, and Cactus Jack x AP

This week's best style releases include drops from Fear of God Athletics, Dapper Dan x Gap, Palace, Supreme, and more.

Lei Takanashi955 days ago
Style

Dapper Dan Collabs With Paper Planes on Bucket Hat in Support of Roc Nation's School of Music, Sports, & Entertainment

Fashion brand Paper Planes has teamed up with Dapper Dan for a collaboration in support of students at Roc Nation's School of Music, Sports, &amp; Entertainment.

Joe Price1158 days ago
Baby Fenty Mayers Rihanna Asap Rocky Best Outfits
Style

ASAP Rocky is Creative Directing His Son's Outfits. Here Are The Best Ones.

Ever since ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s son, Baby Fenty-Mayers, made his public debut, he's been wearing some strong outfits. Here are the best.

Lei Takanashi1179 days ago
Gap x Dapper Dan DAP GAP HOLIDAY HOODIES
Style

Gap and Dapper Dan Reconnect on Holiday Hoodie Collection

The latest line of "Dap Gap" hoodies delivers four pieces inspired by the holidays and Dapper Dan's home of Harlem. The collection hits later this month.

Joshua Espinoza1340 days ago
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Dapper Dan Puma Collaboration Interview
Style

Exclusive: Dapper Dan on Why He's Collaborating With Puma

Dapper Dan speaks on his looks for Puma's "Futrograde" presentation, how he is supporting a younger generation of designers, his Puma Forever campaign, and more

Lei Takanashi1359 days ago
Dapper Dan is seen in an interview setting
Style

Dapper Dan Shares Insights From His Decades of Influence in New Interview

Dapper Dan is the latest to join host Bimma Williams for an extended 'Claima Stories' interview. Here, the designer shares insights from his creative journey.

Trace William Cowen1380 days ago
A Dapper Dan and Gap NFT is pictured
Style

Dapper Dan and Gap Expand Partnership With Launch of Designer’s First NFT Project

The two recently rolled out the second drop of their DAP GAP collab hoodie, this time featuring multiple new colorways. The NFT project launches in April.

Trace William Cowen1570 days ago
Dapper Dan Dap Gap Hoodie Restock
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Gap x Dapper Dan, Supreme, Timberland, A-Cold-Wall*, and More

Gap x Dapper Dan hoodies, Timberland x Billionaire Boys Club, Supreme x Aeon Flux, and more great releases are highlighted in this weekly roundup of drops.

Lei Takanashi1571 days ago

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