Danny Seth

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Danny Seth
Music

Premiere: Danny Seth & Lancey Foux Star In Horror Movie "Wut!" Visuals

Returning after a brief hiatus from the music game, London rapper Danny Seth is making an explosive return with a collaboration with Lancey Foux.

James Keith1836 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Things Get Gory in Danny Seth's New "T.I.O.T.E." Video

A track taken from his brilliant 'Perception' LP.

Joseph JP Patterson3867 days ago
Music

Danny Seth Gets Introspective On "Danny Darling"

His full length debut album is coming soon.

James Keith3965 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Danny Seth's "I Arise Because" Is Only The Beginning

The video marks the start of a series of story-based visuals.

James Keith4120 days ago
Music

Listen To Danny Seth's "The King's Speech"

Taken from forthcoming debut mixtape, 'Perception'.

Tobi Oke4307 days ago
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