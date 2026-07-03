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From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
After Danny Boyle left 'Bond 25' for "creative differences," we figured it was high time to consider who'd be right for the job. Here are our picks.Brenden Gallagher
From Henry Hill to Jordan Belfort, the GOAT director has a history of making style icons.Mike DeStefano
Daniel Day-Lewis' last film should win a bunch of Oscars, not only for Paul Thomas Anderson's cinematography and Jony Greenwood's score, but because it is a beautiful film about the complications of love.Angel Diaz