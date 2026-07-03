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Pop Culture

James Bond Producer Says 007 Will 'Probably Stay as a Male'

The executive producer of the Bond films says that we shouldn't expect a woman in the role anytime soon.

Alex Galbraith2841 days ago
Cary Fukunaga
Pop Culture

'James Bond 25' Hires Director Cary Fukunaga After Danny Boyle's Exit

'James Bond 25' just brought on the director who brought 'True Detective' into our lives.

Victoria L. Johnson2858 days ago
Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

'Bond 25' Might Not Get Released Until 2020 Because of Danny Boyle Exit

'Bond 25' might get pushed back to a later release date as producers work on hiring a new director following Danny Boyle's exit from the film. The split happened because of “creative differences.”

Victoria L. Johnson2885 days ago
Danny Boyle
Pop Culture

Danny Boyle Will No Longer Direct 'Bond 25'

Danny Boyle won't be directing 'Bond 25.' Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig announced that the director left because of "creative differences."

Victoria L. Johnson2887 days ago
ed sheeran getty kevin walter
Pop Culture

Ed Sheeran Rumored to Appear in Upcoming Beatles-Themed Comedy Film

Sheeran is reportedly in talks to make an appearance in Danny Boyle's new movie.

Eric Skelton3015 days ago
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Danny Boyle
Pop Culture

James Bond Franchise Blessed With 'Trainspotting' Director Danny Boyle

The man who gave you '28 Days Later' and '127 Hours' is heading to 007's turf.

Marco Margaritoff3046 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Ewan McGregor Chooses Life, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in 'Trainspotting' Sequel Trailer

Twenty years after the Oscar-nominated original film launched a ton of careers, the 'Trainspotting' gang is back together.

Trace William Cowen3544 days ago
Pop Culture

Filming Has Started on 'Trainspotting 2'

One of the sickest British films of all time is back.

Wil Jones3719 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Danny Boyle Says the 'Trainspotting' Sequel Is Real and Coming Very Soon

'Trainspotting' is finally getting a follow-up, and sooner than later.

Frazier Tharpe3945 days ago
Pop Culture

'Trainspotting 2' Is Absolutely, Definitely (Probably) Going to Happen for Reals Now

The cast is on board, as long as they can find space in their schedules...

Wil Jones3967 days ago
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